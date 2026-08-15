Breaking: Winner Emerges in Adeleke’s Campaign Spokesperson Polling Unit in Osun Election 2026
- Accord Party polled 287 votes at PU004, St Matthew Primary School B, in Ijebu-Jesa during Saturday's Osun governorship election
- The polling unit (PU) is where Pelumi Olajengbesi, spokesperson for Governor Adeleke's Imole Campaign Council, cast his vote
- Governor Ademola Adeleke faces 14 other candidates, including APC's Bola Oyebamiji and ADC's Najeem Salaam, in Saturday's contest
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke's Accord Party secured a commanding win at the polling unit where Pelumi Olajengbesi, spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council, voted during the Osun state governorship election on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
As reported by Premium Times, at PU004, located at St Matthew Primary School B, Ijebu-Jesa, Ward 03, in Oriade Local Government Area (LGA), Accord pulled in 287 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC), which managed 87 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) received just two votes at the same unit.
Osun election: Imole Campaign Council's role
The Imole Campaign Council is the body coordinating Governor Adeleke's re-election campaign. Olajengbesi has been one of its most vocal figures, publicly backing the governor's second-term ambitions in the days leading up to the election.
In recent weeks, Olajengbesi led calls for accountability against serving Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East in the National Assembly. Fadahunsi, an APC member, had made widely reported remarks that were interpreted as inciting violence against Accord Party supporters.
Olajengbesi also raised alarm earlier in the campaign period over the arrest of several Adeleke supporters, alleging they were detained without justification and transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.
On August 3, the Imole Campaign Council formally petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), demanding the unconditional release of the supporters it said were being held by the police.
Watch Olajengbesi's Facebook post on the Osun election below via Facebook:
Adeleke battles several rivals in Osun
Governor Adeleke is contesting against about 13 other candidates in Saturday's election.
The Osun state No.1 citizen's chief opponents include Bola Oyebamiji of the APC and Najeem Salaam of the ADC.
Read more on Osun election 2026
- Osun LGA election: Felicia Adenike emerges PDP’s chairmanship candidate for Ayedaade
- Osun election: Buhari's ex-aide reacts as Davido claims soldiers are blocking him from entering Osun
- Osun 2026: APC candidate Oyebamiji announces what may likely happen after voting
Osun: Winner emerges in Ede North PU
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of the Accord Party in Osun state erupted in jubilation on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, after results from a polling unit in Ede North LGA showed Governor Adeleke leading his rivals in the ongoing governorship election.
The figures from the polling unit gave Accord's Adeleke more votes than Oyebamiji, considered the incumbent Osun governor's main rival. Scenes of cheering and celebration followed as news of the result spread among those gathered at the polling unit. Adeleke is seeking a second term as Osun governor in what has emerged as a tightly contested race.
The Accord chieftain's main challengers are Oyebamiji of the APC and candidates from other parties, including the ADC, which is also making a push to unseat the incumbent.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.