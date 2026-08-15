Accord Party polled 287 votes at PU004, St Matthew Primary School B, in Ijebu-Jesa during Saturday's Osun governorship election

The polling unit (PU) is where Pelumi Olajengbesi, spokesperson for Governor Adeleke's Imole Campaign Council, cast his vote

Governor Ademola Adeleke faces 14 other candidates, including APC's Bola Oyebamiji and ADC's Najeem Salaam, in Saturday's contest

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Osogbo, Osun state - Governor Ademola Adeleke's Accord Party secured a commanding win at the polling unit where Pelumi Olajengbesi, spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council, voted during the Osun state governorship election on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

As reported by Premium Times, at PU004, located at St Matthew Primary School B, Ijebu-Jesa, Ward 03, in Oriade Local Government Area (LGA), Accord pulled in 287 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC), which managed 87 votes. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) received just two votes at the same unit.

Accord records a commanding victory at the polling unit where Imole Campaign Council spokesperson Pelumi Olajengbesi voted during the 2026 Osun governorship election. Photo credit: Pelumi Olajengbesi

Source: Facebook

Osun election: Imole Campaign Council's role

The Imole Campaign Council is the body coordinating Governor Adeleke's re-election campaign. Olajengbesi has been one of its most vocal figures, publicly backing the governor's second-term ambitions in the days leading up to the election.

In recent weeks, Olajengbesi led calls for accountability against serving Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who represents Osun East in the National Assembly. Fadahunsi, an APC member, had made widely reported remarks that were interpreted as inciting violence against Accord Party supporters.

Olajengbesi also raised alarm earlier in the campaign period over the arrest of several Adeleke supporters, alleging they were detained without justification and transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

On August 3, the Imole Campaign Council formally petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), demanding the unconditional release of the supporters it said were being held by the police.

Watch Olajengbesi's Facebook post on the Osun election below via Facebook:

Adeleke battles several rivals in Osun

Governor Adeleke is contesting against about 13 other candidates in Saturday's election.

The Osun state No.1 citizen's chief opponents include Bola Oyebamiji of the APC and Najeem Salaam of the ADC.

Read more on Osun election 2026

Osun: Winner emerges in Ede North PU

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that supporters of the Accord Party in Osun state erupted in jubilation on Saturday afternoon, August 15, 2026, after results from a polling unit in Ede North LGA showed Governor Adeleke leading his rivals in the ongoing governorship election.

The figures from the polling unit gave Accord's Adeleke more votes than Oyebamiji, considered the incumbent Osun governor's main rival. Scenes of cheering and celebration followed as news of the result spread among those gathered at the polling unit. Adeleke is seeking a second term as Osun governor in what has emerged as a tightly contested race.

The Accord chieftain's main challengers are Oyebamiji of the APC and candidates from other parties, including the ADC, which is also making a push to unseat the incumbent.

Source: Legit.ng