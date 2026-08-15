Agents of both APC and Accord Party distributed between N10,000 and N20,000 to voters across multiple Osun LGAs ahead of the election

Vote-buying started as early as six days before election day, with some voters asked to swear oaths before collecting money

At least 8 people were killed in pre-election violence in Ilesa and Esa-Oke, prompting the deployment of soldiers to flash points across the state

Agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Accord Party distributed cash payments of between N10,000 and N20,000 to voters across several local government areas in Osun State in the days leading up to Saturday's governorship election.

Reports gathered across multiple constituencies showed that the vote-buying began as early as Monday, August 10, six days before the poll, making it one of the earliest such exercises recorded ahead of an election in the state, Punch reports.

APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji entered the Osun race with public service experience. Photo: FB/Adeleke

Source: Facebook

In some areas, Punch reported that party agents collected voters' bank account numbers a week before election day, with the intention of crediting them after they had cast their ballots.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party faces Bola Oyebamiji of the APC, Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress, and nine other candidates. A total of 1,906,390 registered voters who have collected their Permanent Voter Cards are eligible to participate.

Vote-Buying Spread Across Multiple LGAs

In Ilesa, the APC was reportedly paying N20,000 per voter in Ilesa East, Ilesa West and Atakunmosa East LGAs, with distributions taking place at the homes of designated party chieftains. A beneficiary in the Bonnke area said more than 200 voters received cash on Wednesday alone. "The cash was in N1,000 and N500 denominations," the beneficiary said.

Accord, meanwhile, was reported to be offering N10,000 in the same areas. In some instances, beneficiaries were made to swear oaths by the Ogun deity before collecting their payments.

In Osogbo, APC ward leaders said 150 voters per polling unit were targeted, with N15,000 paid to 75 voters on Wednesday and another 75 on Thursday. In Iwo, a budget of N700,000 was reportedly set aside for each of the 170 polling units across 15 wards, with N15,000 paid per voter. An APC chieftain familiar with the exercise confirmed the arrangement, adding that Accord was also distributing money in parallel.

In Ila, residents said Accord initially offered N10,000 before raising it to N20,000 midweek, while the APC offered N15,000. Isaac Ibirogba, a resident, confirmed the escalation. A medical doctor in Ile-Ife similarly confirmed that both parties began cash distributions from Tuesday, with APC offering N15,000 and Accord paying N10,000.

When asked to respond, one APC chieftain in Ilesa West insisted the payments were meant to cover voters' transport costs to polling units, not to influence their choices.

Eight Killed, Soldiers Deployed

At least eight people were killed in Ilesa and Esa-Oke between Monday night and early Friday morning. The victims included three men killed near the Imo area of Ilesa on Monday and two others killed in Boluwaduro on Wednesday. Dele Ayegbo, a nephew of the APC Governorship Campaign Director-General, Wole Oke, was also killed in Esa-Oke on Wednesday.

Osun State Police Command spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi confirmed one of the killings, linking it to a cult clash.

Soldiers with Armoured Personnel Carriers were deployed to the Osun/Kwara boundary, Esa-Oke, Ilesa, Ikoyi and other flash points across the state.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Okokon Iniedu, warned on Friday that vote-buying was an electoral offence and that anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng