Strict visa rules from the US, UK, and several European countries have driven Nigerian travellers towards African destinations for the 2026 summer holidays

Kenya, Rwanda, Egypt, Ghana and Morocco are among the top choices, with countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to Nigerian passport holders

NANTA president Yinka Folami confirmed the shift to African travel is growing, warning that summer airfares to these destinations have surged by as much as 87.5 per cent

Tough visa regimes enforced by the United States, United Kingdom, and several European and Asian countries have redirected Nigerian travellers toward African destinations for their 2026 summer holidays, with countries offering easier entry conditions emerging as the biggest beneficiaries.

Kenya has become one of the fastest-rising choices, offering Nigerian passport holders completely visa-free entry for stays of up to 60 days. The country recorded 2.7 million visitors in 2025, with African travellers making up 47 per cent of that total, ThisDay Live reports.

Rising summer airfares have added to the cost of travelling from Nigeria to African destinations. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

Visa Restrictions Push Nigerians Towards Africa

Kenya Airways confirmed at an award night in Lagos last month that passenger numbers from Nigeria had grown by over 10,000 travellers, a rise it attributed directly to the country's liberalised entry policies.

The airline said it had been operating mainly wide-body aircraft on the Lagos route and is now looking at adding Abuja as a second Nigerian destination.

Rwanda also grants Nigerians a free 30-day single-entry visa on arrival under a bilateral agreement, while Egypt allows Nigerian passport holders to obtain a visa on arrival for $30, with an e-visa option also available through the Egypt ESIA platform. Ghana, which requires no visa for Nigerians, recorded over 176,000 Nigerian visitors in 2025.

Why Nigerians Are Choosing to Stay on the Continent

Beyond visa convenience, the shift is being driven by the sharp decline in the naira's value, which has made long-haul travel to Europe or North America increasingly unaffordable. African destinations offer high-end leisure experiences at comparatively lower costs, and several countries accept payments in local currencies, easing pressure on Nigeria's scarce foreign exchange.

Egypt remains a popular destination for Nigerian travellers seeking African holiday experiences. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

By contrast, a return economy ticket to London currently costs around N3 million, while flights to African destinations, though also rising due to summer demand, remain cheaper.

A Lagos-Nairobi return ticket now averages N1.3 million, up 62.5 per cent from the pre-summer rate of N800,000. Rwanda-bound fares have climbed 50 per cent to N1.2 million, and flights to Egypt have surged 87.5 per cent to reach N1.5 million on average.

NANTA Confirms the Shift

Yinka Folami, President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), said the number of Nigerians travelling this summer is comparable to last year, with African routes carrying a noticeably larger share of that traffic.

He said demand would peak between the first and second weeks of September before tapering off.

Folami credited the trend primarily to the relaxed visa policies introduced by countries like Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana and Benin Republic.

"More people travel to Africa. We are encouraging Africa to Africa travel and the number of Nigerians travelling to African destinations will continue to increase. Africa is the next thing in the world. We are advocating for more travel across Africa," he said.

The US ban on multiple visa categories for Nigerians, including B-1, B-2, F, M, and J visas, has effectively removed the country as an option for most Nigerian holidaymakers, while Canada saw a 48 per cent drop in study permits granted to Nigerians between January and August 2025.

Ghana scraps visa requirement for Nigerians, other Africans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ghana has announced visa-free entry for all African passport holders, becoming one of the latest countries on the continent to relax border restrictions in a move to improve regional mobility and economic integration.

The Ghana Immigration Service disclosed the development through an official social media post.

Source: Legit.ng