A supercomputer has shared its full prediction for the 2026/27 Premier League season before a ball is kicked on August 21

Arsenal will open the new campaign as defending champions after ending a 22-year wait for the title, facing newly promoted Coventry City

Premier League clubs have changed managers this summer as the transfer market spending surpassed £1 billion with the window still open

The 2026/27 Premier League season is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 21, 2026, and supercomputer has already handed down its verdict on how the campaign will unfold, from the title race down to the relegation battle.

Arsenal, who ended a 22-year Premier League title drought last season, will launch their title defence at the Emirates Stadium against newly promoted Coventry City.

Supercomputer predicts 2026/27 Premier League season. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

The new season arrives with significant changes in the dugout across the top flight. Xabi Alonso has taken charge at Chelsea, while Enzo Maresca stepped in as Guardiola's successor at Manchester City. Andoni Iraola is now at Liverpool, and Oliver Glasner has moved to Nottingham Forest.

Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, remains the longest-serving manager at a single club in the Premier League, excluding David Moyes, who returned to Everton.

Premier League clubs have already committed more than £1 billion in the transfer window this summer. Chelsea's signing of Morgan Rogers for £117 million set a new British transfer record.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

The Gunners are backed by Sky Sports’ supercomputer to retain their title and extend what many fans are already calling the start of a new era of dominance, particularly following the exit of Pep Guardiola after a decade at Manchester City.

The supercomputer also predicts that Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea will join Arsenal in securing UEFA Champions League qualification, provided England retains five European spots.

Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to bounce back strongly under Roberto De Zerbi, while Aston Villa are predicted to miss out on Champions League places for the first time in two seasons.

On the relegation front, the supercomputer shows little mercy for the three clubs that won promotion. Hull City, Coventry City, and Ipswich Town are all tipped to go straight back down, while Nottingham Forest are projected to narrowly avoid the drop once again.

Arteta outlines Arsenal's ambitions

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Arteta outlined Arsenal's ambitions this season after completing the signing of Bruno Guimaraes.

The manager claimed that Arsenal are ready to challenge for every trophy, which is the end goal of improving the squad during the transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng