The UAE government has published official entry conditions that all foreigners must satisfy before being allowed into the country, and this still applies in 2026

The conditions cover passport validity, visa requirements, and return tickets, with some categories of nationals exempt from prior visa rules

It is noteworthy that the UAE Cabinet resolution gives the Chairman authority to grant exceptions to entry conditions in cases of necessity

The United Arab Emirates government has outlined seven conditions that any foreigner must meet before being permitted to enter the country, as set out in Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which covers the executive regulations of Federal Law by Decree No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

The legislation was last updated on June 3, 2026, and provides a detailed framework governing who can legally enter the UAE and under what circumstances exceptions may be granted.

The UAE reveals seven requirements foreign travellers must satisfy before entry. Photo Credit: Alexey Nikolsky

Source: Getty Images

7 conditions for entry into the UAE

According to the UAE government's official legislation portal, Article 2 of the resolution lists the following requirements for any foreigner seeking entry:

1. The foreigner must hold a valid passport or recognised travel document.

2. The passport or travel document must be approved and valid for entry into the UAE and for returning to the country of origin, residence, or the country that issued the document.

3. For those without a residence permit, the passport or travel document must have at least six months of remaining validity. The Chairman may exclude certain categories from this requirement, provided the document has no less than one month of validity.

4. The foreigner must hold a valid entry visa or residence permit.

5. To enter on a visit visa, the foreigner must possess a ticket to continue their journey or a return ticket.

6. Nationals of countries designated by a Cabinet resolution, on the proposal of the Chairman, are exempt from the requirement to obtain a prior visa.

7. The Chairman, or any person he authorises, may waive all or some of these conditions in cases of necessity, or grant a special permission exempting individuals from obtaining an entry visa.

UAE entry conditions: When exceptions apply

The seventh condition introduces a layer of flexibility into the entry framework. The provision means that even where a foreigner does not meet one or more of the standard requirements, the relevant authority retains the power to allow entry through a special permission.

This applies in circumstances that the Chairman considers to warrant an exception, though the resolution does not define what qualifies as a necessity.

The passport validity rule under the third condition also carries a built-in exception.

While six months is the standard minimum, the Chairman may lower this threshold to one month for specific categories of travellers, suggesting the framework is designed to accommodate diplomatic or humanitarian scenarios alongside standard tourist and business entry.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had highlighted the necessary steps to take to apply for a residency permit.

Conditions for UAE residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had listed the conditions foreigners must satisfy for a residency permit.

The authority confirmed that the residency permit service applies to foreign nationals employed by government, private, or free zone entities, as well as domestic workers sponsored by either UAE nationals or foreign residents.

Among the primary conditions, applicants must hold a passport that remains valid for at least six months at the time of application.

Source: Legit.ng