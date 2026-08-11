Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke visited the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, days before the Osun governorship election

Adeleke shared details of the royal visit on his official X account on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, describing it as spiritually significant

Supporters reacted to the visit, with some calling on the governor to address concerns about electoral malpractice ahead of the weekend poll

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, at his palace, receiving royal prayers and blessings days before the Osun governorship election.

Governor Adeleke said the moment left a deep impression on him.

Supporters rally behind Adeleke after a royal endorsement from the Ooni of Ife before the election. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke/Ooni of Ife

Source: Facebook

The Accord Party governorship candidate announced the visit on his official X account @AAdeleke_01 on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

"I am humbled by Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, heartfelt prayer during our visitation to the palace yesterday. It was a moment of profound spiritual connection and renewed strength."

The governor said the Ooni's prayers moved him personally, and he expressed gratitude for what he described as fatherly support.

"His prayers touched my heart deeply. I am grateful for the fatherly blessings and goodwill. May Almighty God continue to preserve Kabiyesi and bless his reign."

The visit came as attention across Osun State turned to the upcoming governorship election scheduled for the weekend, with Adeleke seeking a second term in office.

Adeleke's supporters react to royal visit

The post drew responses from supporters and concerned residents alike. @Peejosh001 praised the significance of the royal endorsement, writing:

"We are proud that our working Governor enjoys the royal blessings and support of His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, the highest ranking monarch in Nigeria. With the throne and the people behind him, progress and success are certain. God bless our Governor. Our father."

@isolatrg expressed enthusiasm for the governor's return despite personal difficulties on the campaign trail:

"The love for Gov. Ademola Adeleke is real! Osun people love you, sir. One good term deserves another. Even though I was attacked by an APC political thug, we will come out massively this weekend. The people of Ile-Ife nd Osun want you back for a second term. Imole Leekan Si!"

One follower, @barristers001, used the occasion to raise an electoral concern directly with the governor:

"Make Osun government share the party agents' AI glasses to monitor their vote, cause this APC people are looking for all means to rig the Election, cause they know within themselves that they can't win, please our Governor, look into this, there's still time to do dat."

Adeleke was elected governor of Osun State in 2022, defeating the incumbent candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an election that was initially contested in court before his victory was upheld.

Osun 2026: Dele Momodu announces preferred candidate

Recall that Dele Momodu, a member of the ADC, publicly urged all opposition parties in Osun State to unite behind Accord Party's Governor Adeleke.

Momodu said backing Adeleke is the only sensible strategy to prevent the APC from securing an easy path to victory in the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

The media mogul praised Adeleke as the best-performing governor in Nigeria, citing infrastructure, health, education, and women's empowerment.

Osun: Oyetola tells Adeleke to prepare for defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Minister Gboyega Oyetola addressed APC stakeholders in Osun State on Saturday, warning that the governorship seat would be reclaimed.

Oyetola dismissed Adeleke's endorsement of President Tinubu as insufficient to save his hold on the state.

The election has been marked by mutual allegations of intimidation and violence between the two major camps.

Source: Legit.ng