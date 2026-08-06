Peter Obi raised concerns about the EFCC freezing Osun State Government accounts days before the governorship election

NDC flag bearer questioned the timing of the action, asking why such a step was taken on the eve of a vote

Obi called on authorities to operate strictly within the Constitution and protect the integrity of the Osun election

NDC's 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi has spoken out against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the reported freezing of the Osun State Government's bank accounts, describing the timing of the action as deeply troubling given its proximity to the state's governorship election.

Obi made his position known in a post shared on his official X account on Wednesday, August 6, 2026.

Peter Obi questions EFCC’s timing as Osun accounts freeze sparks debate ahead of the governorship election. Photo credit: PeterObi/X

Source: Twitter

Obi Questions the EFCC's Timing

While Obi said he remains firmly committed to the fight against corruption, he drew a sharp distinction between legitimate anti-graft work and what he described as the weaponisation of state institutions for political purposes.

"The timing of this action raises legitimate questions," he wrote. "If investigations had been ongoing for months, why take such a drastic step on the eve of an election? In a democracy, institutions must not only be impartial but must also be seen to be impartial."

He warned that allowing institutions to be used for political ends poses a serious risk to Nigeria's democratic foundations, noting that governments are temporary but the damage done to institutions can be lasting.

Osun election faces tension as Peter Obi urges constitutional due process and warns against political weaponisation. Photo credit: PeterObi/x

Source: Facebook

Obi Urges Constitutional Process

The former Anambra State governor also challenged the legal basis for the EFCC's move, arguing that due process required the agency to seek appropriate orders from a competent court rather than act unilaterally.

"No agency should exercise powers beyond those granted by law," he said, urging all relevant authorities to act strictly within the bounds of the Constitution.

Obi ended his statement with a direct appeal for the Osun governorship election to proceed without interference, insisting that the people of the state must be free to cast their votes without institutional pressure or intimidation.

"Nigeria's democracy was built on sacrifice. We must not allow it to be weakened by the misuse of institutions or the pursuit of political advantage," he wrote.

Obi was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

See the Instragram post below:

Peter Obi takes fresh shot at Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi has publicly condemned President Bola Tinubu's remarks about hunger in Nigeria, saying the president's comments showed a troubling disconnect from the worsening economic conditions facing millions of Nigerians.

Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, issued a statement responding to Tinubu's remark to visiting Catholic Bishops that hunger in Nigeria predates his time in office.

Source: Legit.ng