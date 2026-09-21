South Korea's Ministry of Justice has announced the immigration wait times during peak season for countries that are eligible for smart gate access

The South Korean government expanded smart entry gate eligibility to a total of 42 countries and regions to ease congestion at immigration points

Several newly added countries include Canada, Spain, Poland, Belgium, Norway, and other European nations not previously covered by the scheme

South Korea's Ministry of Justice has announced a major expansion of its smart entry gate system, extending eligibility to 42 countries and regions in a bid to reduce lengthy immigration queues that have frustrated international visitors.

Countries and regions that already had access to the smart entry gates included Germany, Japan, France, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao, among others. The newly expanded list includes a wide range of additional nations, with notably strong representation from Europe.

42 eligible countries receive waiting time for South Korea's smart entry gate access. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Korea's smart gate expansion

Newly eligible countries include Canada, Switzerland, Greece, Slovenia, Poland, Denmark, Belgium, Ireland, Norway, Latvia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg, Romania, Croatia, Spain, Lithuania, Slovakia, and Cyprus, among others, bringing the total number of covered countries and regions to 42.

The announcement revealed that peak season immigration wait times had climbed to as long as 49 minutes in 2025. The ministry cited a surge in international arrivals as the primary driver of congestion at South Korean entry points.

What the change means for travellers

Smart entry gates allow eligible international visitors to clear immigration more quickly through automated processing, bypassing the standard queues that have contributed to extended wait times during busy travel periods.

The South Korean government framed the expansion as part of a broader effort to improve the overall arrival experience for foreign visitors as tourism to the country continues to grow. By broadening access to the automated system, authorities hope to reduce pressure on traditional immigration counters, particularly during peak travel seasons when the 49-minute wait times were recorded.

Travellers from newly added countries planning a visit to South Korea should confirm their eligibility through official channels before arrival.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea announced 30 countries whose citizens can apply for H-1 Working Holiday Visa.

Foreigners who can enter Korea with K-ETA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea published a list of 116 countries and territories whose citizens can use the K-ETA system instead of applying for a traditional visa. The list includes eight African countries, such as South Africa, Morocco, Mauritius and Seychelles.

For eligible travellers, the electronic authorisation could make visiting South Korea simpler by removing the need for a standard visa application. But citizens of countries left off the list must still apply through the usual consular channels before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng