Davido has reacted following reports that the EFCC allegedly placed restrictions on an Osun State Government account

Governor Ademola Adeleke reportedly confirmed receiving communication from the state's banker regarding the development

The singer urged Osun residents to remain peaceful and participate in the election process without fear

Afrobeats superstar Davido has spoken out after reports emerged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) allegedly directed restrictions on an Osun State Government account reportedly used for the payment of workers' salaries.

The development became a major talking point after documents cited in reports claimed that the account had been placed on a "Post No Debit" status.

Davido reacts following reports that the EFCC allegedly placed restrictions on an Osun State Government account. Photos: Davido/Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

Amid the growing conversation, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is also Davido's uncle, reportedly disclosed that the state government had received a letter from its banker notifying it of the EFCC directive.

Davido arrives Osun, sends message to residents

The singer's reaction came shortly after he arrived in Osun State on Wednesday, August 5, for the final phase of Adeleke's re-election campaign activities.

Rather than directly address the controversy, Davido focused on encouraging residents ahead of the political exercise.

In a message shared during a press conference in Osogbo, the music star appealed for peace and unity among the people.

“A message from my heart to the people of Osun. Stay peaceful. Stay united. Come out, vote freely and never allow anyone to intimidate you. Osun belongs to all of us,” he said.

He also reaffirmed his support for Governor Adeleke by adding the campaign slogan “4+4”.

Watch the Instagram video of Davido speaking here:

Reactions trail Davido's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below here:

@etek_notions stated:

"Like it or not, Davido may one day become the Governor of his state. Power is not given—it is earned through influence, consistency, relationships, and the trust of the people. Never underestimate what today’s influence can become tomorrow."

@tamsbilli noted:

"Wetin that Ojuelegba short man no fit do for him life! Educational artists have spoken"

Governor Ademola Adeleke confirms receiving communication from the state's banker regarding the development. Photo: Ademola Adeleke.

Source: Instagram

Davido speaks on bond with his PA, Lati

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido opened up about the deep bond he shares with his longtime personal assistant, Lateef Abiola, popularly known as Lati.

The Afrobeats star revealed that Lati, once a staff member under his late mother, Veronica Adeleke, became a pivotal figure in his journey, sneaking him out at night to recording studios when his father was asleep.

Source: Legit.ng