A post by the late actress Tope Osoba mourning Alexx Ekubo resurfaced after she passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Tope Osoba had revealed that the 2015 film Ifedolapo was Alexx Ekubo's first-ever Yoruba Nollywood movie

The script for Ifedolapo was written by actress Allwell Ademola, who has also passed away

A heartfelt Instagram post from the late actress Tope Osoba has resurfaced online, drawing fresh emotion from fans and colleagues.

In the post, Osoba mourned Alexx Ekubo's death while recounting a professional connection that linked the two Nollywood stars together.

Tope Osoba had mourned actor Alexx Ekubo after his death. Credit: topeosoba/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Osoba, who died on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, after a battle with a terminal illness, had originally shared the post during the period when Ekubo's passing shook the entertainment industry.

In it, she expressed shock and disbelief, describing how she spent an entire day hoping reports of his death would turn out to be false.

"I can't believe this, since yesterday been looking for a post that would say it was all a rumor, I waited. I searched but it's true Alex you are gone!!!!! Mehn this is terrible," she wrote.

Tope Osoba's Connection to Alexx Ekubo

Beyond grief, the post carried a piece of Nollywood history. Osoba revealed that the 2015 film 'Ifedolapo' held a special place in her career because it marked Ekubo's very first appearance in a Yoruba language production.

She shared that playing alongside him in that film was a meaningful experience she could not easily put into words.

Tope Osoba's death comes months after Alexx Ekubo's passing. Credit: topeosoba

Source: Instagram

She also paid tribute to Allwell Ademola, the scriptwriter of Ifedolapo, whom she referred to as "sis Allwell" and whose death she mourned in the same post.

"REST IN PEACE ALEX EKUBO, REST IN PEACE SIS ALLWELL. Sister wrote the script of my movie Ifedolapo," she wrote.

The fact that Osoba herself has since passed away has made the post even more poignant for those who discovered it after her death.

Within a short period, Nollywood lost three individuals connected by a single 2015 film, a coincidence that has not been lost on those now revisiting the post.

See Tope Osoba's original Instagram post and the clip from Ifedolapo below:

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Legit.ng also reported that late actor Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, penned a touching tribute in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng