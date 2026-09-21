About 219,000 metric tonnes of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and butane are moving through Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt

Dangote Refinery supplies several fresh cargoes, boosting domestic fuel availability and downstream competition across Nigeria

Rising volumes could pressure prices, but pump costs will still depend on logistics, exchange rates, stocks and regional demand

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Fresh petroleum product cargoes are moving into major coastal terminals in Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt as marketers step up supply of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and cooking gas components across Nigeria.

The development could strengthen product availability and intensify competition in the downstream market, where the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has become a major source of locally refined fuel.

Marketers load and import petrol from Dangote Refinery to intensify competition. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The development follows a crash in depot prices in three major cities in Nigeria.

A tanker position report monitored by Petroleumprice.ng showed that about 219,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Jet A1 and butane were recorded across the three coastal markets during the review period.

The vessel movements, covering September 14 to 20, 2026, include products loaded from the Dangote Refinery as well as other supply sources.

Lagos receives fresh petrol and diesel cargoes

Lagos accounted for a significant portion of the petroleum products moving through the coastal supply chain.

UM Balwa, carrying 20,000MT of diesel, was positioned at New Oil after arriving on September 9. The vessel, whose product was loaded at the Dangote Refinery, was awaiting clearance to commence discharge.

Ashabi was also listed with 15,000MT of Jet A1 and 10,000MT of diesel for Ardova and CITA. The cargo was loaded at Dangote Refinery.

Another vessel, SL Aremu, carried 26,500MT of aviation fuel for Sahara, also loaded from the Dangote facility.

Petrol supply is expected to receive an additional boost from Matrix Pride, with separate 20,000MT and 25,000MT PMS cargoes listed for Matrix Energy.

Meanwhile, Alfred Temile 10 was listed to deliver 7,500MT of butane to Ardova at PWA Apapa. Butane is an important component of Liquefied Petroleum Gas used by Nigerian households for cooking.

Warri sees increased product movement

Warri also recorded significant activity.

Bora was listed with 15,000MT of petrol for Rain Oil, with discharge already in progress, while Stellar carried 15,000MT of diesel to the Cybernetics jetty. The diesel was loaded at Dangote Refinery.

Princess Oge was also positioned with another 15,000MT of petrol, while Matrix S Ilu was expected with 15,000MT of PMS for Matrix Energy.

Another 15,000MT diesel cargo aboard ST Walga was listed for AYM Shafa.

In Port Harcourt, Zonda was expected to deliver 20,000MT of diesel to Liquid Bulk for Pivot Energy, with the report indicating that the product was being loaded at Dangote Refinery.

What fresh supply could mean for fuel prices?

The volume of products moving into Lagos, Warri and Port Harcourt points to continued replenishment of Nigeria's downstream supply chain at a time consumers are closely watching petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices.

More supply could increase competition among depot operators, refiners and marketers, particularly as products move inland from coastal terminals.

However, increased vessel activity does not automatically guarantee lower pump prices.

Fuel prices set to crash as more marketers load products at Dangote Refinery. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: UGC

Retail prices will still depend on depot rates, transportation and distribution costs, available stocks, exchange rates and demand across different parts of the country.

For consumers, the key development will be how quickly the fresh volumes move from coastal terminals to depots and filling stations.

Sustained supply from both domestic refining and other sources could increase competition and put pressure on marketers to offer more competitive prices.

Petrol cargoes arrive at ports

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian oil marketers are continuing to import significant volumes of petrol even as the Dangote Petroleum Refinery ramps up domestic supply, according to the latest vessel movement data monitored by Petroleumprice.ng.

The data captures several petrol cargoes that have recently arrived or are scheduled to berth at terminals across Lagos, Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar, pointing to a fuel supply chain in which international imports and local refining are operating in parallel.

Source: Legit.ng