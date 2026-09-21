Rents in Lagos' most sought-after areas have climbed into millions of naira annually, with Victoria Island averaging N18 million a year for a two-bedroom flat

The high costs are pushing residents toward outskirts like Ikorodu, Badagry and Epe, as well as communities in neighbouring Ogun State

Housing analysts warn that cheaper rent in farther areas comes with longer commutes, higher fuel costs and pressure on infrastructure

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Annual rents for two-bedroom apartments in Lagos have reached levels that are pushing residents out of the city's central districts and into cheaper communities on its edges, according to a housing analysis.

In Victoria Island, a two-bedroom flat now costs an average of N18 million a year. A similar property in Ikoyi fetches roughly N17.25 million, while rents in Lekki Phase 1 stand at about N10 million.

A two-bedroom apartment in Ikoyi now costs about N17.25 million annually Photo: Royalty-free

Source: Getty Images

Even on the Mainland, areas such as Yaba, Surulere and Ikeja command between N4.75 million and N5 million annually for two-bedroom apartments.

By contrast, the same type of property in Ikorodu costs an average of about N1.08 million a year, and in Badagry, rents drop to roughly N480,000.

Lagos housing deficit deepens the crisis

BusinessDay reports that the price gap reflects a broader housing shortage. Lagos has an estimated deficit of 3.4 million housing units, while about 51% of its more than 20 million residents rent their homes.

Only around 31% own property, meaning a large share of households are directly exposed to rising rental costs.

Some families are responding by relocating to areas such as Mowe, Ibafo and Sagamu in Ogun State, where land can be purchased and developed at a fraction of what years of rent in central Lagos would cost.

The appeal of ownership in these areas has led some households to build homes there rather than continue renting in the city.

Nkanu Egbe of Lagos Metropolitan described the movement as a flight to the "edge of the Lagos map," where residents trade expensive rent for longer commutes and other costs. Egbe used the Oyedokun family as an illustrative example of what this shift looks like in practice.

Cheaper rent, longer days

The family lives in Mowe but works in Lagos and begins their day around 3:30 a.m. to get ahead of traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Their main concern is crossing Kara Bridge, a major bottleneck between Ogun and Lagos States, before congestion sets in. Recent road repair work near the bridge has worsened delays on the route.

On a typical day, the family can reach their workplace by around 6 a.m., hours before a 9 a.m. start time, and may not return home until about 10 p.m.

About 51% of Lagos residents rent their homes, leaving many households exposed to rising accommodation costs. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The pattern illustrates the hidden costs that come with cheaper housing. Savings on rent can be offset by higher spending on fuel and transport, as well as the time lost to long daily commutes.

As more residents leave expensive parts of Lagos in search of affordable accommodation, housing analysts say the true cost of shelter is increasingly being measured not just in rent, but in the money and hours spent getting to and from work each day.

FG lists 9 requirements to access N50m housing loan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) is offering Nigerians access to housing finance of up to N50 million under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Mortgage Loan scheme, but prospective borrowers must satisfy a set of conditions before their applications can be considered.

The scheme covers housing purchases, construction, home improvement and renovation.

Loans attract an interest rate capped at 6% per annum, with repayment terms of up to 30 years.

Source: Legit.ng