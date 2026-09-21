JAMB announced on Monday, September 21, 2026, that candidates who lost access to their registered contact details can now update them

The board said the service is only available at designated CBT centres, including PTCs, PRCs, and State Offices where applicable

JAMB warned that the update can only be done once, making it critical for candidates to provide accurate replacement details

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revised its policy to allow Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who can no longer access their registered phone numbers or email addresses to replace those details through an official process.

Legit.ng reports that JAMB announced the development via its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, September 21, 2026, saying the service targets candidates with genuine cases who have lost access to the contact information they submitted during registration.

Prof. Segun Aina-led JAMB announces a new process for UTME candidates who have lost access to their registered phone numbers or email addresses. Photo credit: @jamb_hq

Source: Twitter

The board said the service became available that same Monday and can only be accessed at designated JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres. These include Professional Test Centres (PTCs), Professional Registration Centres (PRCs), and State Offices where applicable.

UTME: JAMB's verification requirements

Candidates who wish to update their GSM numbers or email addresses must first pass identity and biometric verification before any changes are made to their accounts. JAMB described this as a measure to help candidates recover access to their profiles while keeping strict security controls in place.

The board made clear that the update can only be carried out once. This means candidates must be certain the replacement contact details they submit are correct before proceeding, as there will be no opportunity to revise them again through this process.

JAMB also cautioned candidates against approaching unauthorised individuals or using unofficial channels to carry out the update, warning that only designated centres should be visited for this purpose.

JAMB urges UTME candidates to use only designated centres to update their registered phone numbers or email addresses. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Why update matters for UTME candidates

The policy change is especially significant for candidates who registered for JAMB examinations using phone numbers or email addresses they can no longer reach, such as numbers belonging to lost SIM cards or email accounts they have since been locked out of. Without access to those details, candidates typically face difficulties logging into their JAMB profiles or receiving important notifications from the board.

JAMB urged all affected candidates to follow the official procedure strictly, comply with the biometric verification requirements, and safeguard their personal information throughout the process.

Read JAMB's latest update in full below via the X post:

Read more JAMB news

JAMB screens underage high scorers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.

The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.

Source: Legit.ng