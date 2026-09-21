Nigerian real estate mogul King Ochacho announced sweeping birthday giveaway plans during a public appearance that circulated on X on September 21, 2026

Ochacho detailed a raffle draw for 7 people to win 3 houses worth ₦500 million each, plus a ₦1 billion house earmarked for singer Davido

The announcement sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning the scale of the pledges

Nigerian real estate mogul King Mohammed Odeh Adah, widely known as King Ochacho, is making headlines after footage from a public appearance surfaced on X on September 21, 2026, showing him outlining extraordinarily ambitious birthday giveaway plans.

Addressing a crowd at a nighttime outdoor event, Ochacho said he intends to give away 75% of everything he owns to charity on his birthday.

King Mohammed Odeh Adah, known as King Ochacho, unveils birthday plans including 75% property charity giveaway. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho also described a raffle draw involving seven people who would collectively win three houses, each valued at ₦500 million, alongside a separate ₦1 billion home set aside for singer Davido, bringing the combined figure to ₦2.5 billion.

In his own words:

"On my birthday, I'll be doing a raffle draw for 7 people, and they're going to win 3 houses; each house is worth 500 million; the one for Davido is worth 1 billion, which makes it 2.5 billion in total. I'll also be giving out 75 per cent of my entire property to charity that day."

King Ochacho's track record of generosity

King Ochacho serves as chairman of the Ochacho Group, with his primary business interests centred on real estate development through Ochacho Real Homes.

He has cultivated a public image built on large-scale philanthropy, having previously gifted content creator Peller and his wife a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding present.

He has also donated land to several celebrities, including Davido, Zlatan, Peller, and Teni and runs the Ochacho Foundation, which focuses on education, infrastructure, and community support in Benue State and beyond.

The ₦1 billion house for Davido is reportedly tied to his Palace 7 project, which King Ochacho has publicly discussed on multiple occasions.

Watch King Ochacho unveil his birthday plans in the X video below:

Nigerians react to King Ochacho's birthday plans

The announcement triggered a flood of responses on X, ranging from admiration to outright scepticism.

@IDAN_FX wrote:

"How 7 people go take share 3 houses Abi wetin Dey sup"

@CharlesDonani commented:

"Which one is 75 percent of your property will be giving for charity??? Shuu I pity those who take you so seriously. You are all chasing clout even at your age and level"

@scottysells quipped:

"This man sabi this whining game gan lol. He would be a successful politician."

@keennyola joked:

"3 houses worth ₦500m each, Davido's own at ₦1bn, then 75% of his property to charity? At this point, the birthday cake should come with a C of O."

@Abramdango91 added:

"This man no know wetin be 75%"

@JimmyReignsss stated:

"This man don dey move like Nigerian politicians. Billionaires and lies na 5&6. No one is even going to take him seriously again after what he did to peller. He must think we are foolish 75% of your properties bawo"

@MikeAgom wrote:

"Make him no go die after the birthday cos which kind talk be this naa……U never retire u don Dey talk of giving 75% of everything to charity, and why is a birthday of next year having so much planning on ground already"

Nigerian billionaire King Ochacho outlines birthday plans as he pledges property to charity and ₦1 billion house to Davido. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho denies ritualist claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.

The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.

Ochacho said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.

Source: Legit.ng