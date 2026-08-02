Senator Shehu Sani commented on the long-running feud between Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar on Saturday, August 1, 2026

Sani said the rivalry began when Gen Zs were in nursery school and has continued even as that generation now has children of their own

The senator's post drew widespread reactions from Nigerians reflecting on two decades of hostility between the two political figures

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Shehu Sani has drawn fresh attention to the long-standing rivalry between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, saying the feud has now outlasted an entire generation of Nigerians.

The former Kaduna Central senator said the feud is likely going to continue until one of them is gone.

Shehu Sani says Obasanjo and Atiku's feud has outlasted a generation. Photo credit: @ShehuSani/@atiku/Goodluck Jonathan

Source: UGC

He posted the comment on his verified X account @ShehuSani on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 4:47 PM, where it gathered over 85,000 views within hours.

"The Obj/Atiku feud began when the GenZs were in Nursery and Primary school. It's continuing even when that generation had graduated from Universities and married with children. It's likely going to continue until one of them is gone and the other will pay a glowing tribute. Since Atiku threw a devastating bomb on OBJ It's It's, he has been receiving Obj's hypersonic missiles for two decades."

Obasanjo-Atiku feud: Two decades of political hostility

Sani said the rift between Obasanjo and Atiku became publicly visible around 2003, during Atiku's time as vice president under Obasanjo's administration.

What began as a political falling-out inside the presidency has since grown into one of the most enduring personal conflicts in Nigerian political history, spanning multiple election cycles and legal battles.

Nigerians react to Obasanjo-Atiku feud

Sani's observation sparked debate among Nigerians online, with many reflecting on the toll such long-running rivalries take on the country's political landscape.

@OgundipeBenson wrote:

"Since 2003 when the rift became pronounced, I have been telling those who care to listen that OBJ have one agenda and goal, which is to make sure when he is alive Atiku will never be president. That agenda and goal is still very much alive. Aluta continua."

@Toye_Muller said:

"I honestly think Atiku is a good man; he's been receiving a lot of abuse from OBJ, taking him to court 12 times, yet he's never for once responded negatively, but now I think he should man up and fight dirty with that old unapologetic man."

@ihemtuge_C drew a parallel to another political pair, noting:

"This shows they were never meant to be. Same as Obi and Atiku. They took the beef out of office and beyond. Obj never liked Atiku, Atiku never liked Obj even as a vice to him."

@AkaahanPaul agreed with Sani's framing:

"This Obj/Atiku cold war has more seasons than any Nollywood series. Started when Gen Z were still learning ABCs, now they're raising kids of their own… and the hypersonic missiles keep flying. At this rate, the eulogy will be the only ceasefire."

@NiF88631139 offered a more cynical take:

"When any one of them dies, the other one will go and publish a book to dent the image of the dead when he has lost the power to defend himself. Insincere lots."

@AfricanChrons summed up a broader concern, saying:

"Politics often creates strange alliances and lasting rivalries. The real question is whether these long-running feuds help address the issues that matter most to Nigerians."

Atiku: Why I worked against Obasanjo as VP

Recall that Atiku responded to Obasanjo's latest public attack through a statement released by his aide, Phrank Shaibu, on August 1, 2026.

The former Vice President said he stood by Obasanjo when the ex-president was in prison and played a key role in his emergence as Nigeria's president.

Atiku also cited WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's recent praise of his economic team as evidence that history has judged his record favourably.

Obasanjo opens up on greatest mistake

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasanjo mentioned the greatest mistake of his life during a fireside chat with musician and activist Charly Boy in Lagos.

The event was held to unveil Charly Boy's foundation and his memoir, drawing prominent figures including Peter Obi and Pa Emeka Anyaoku.

Ex-President Obasanjo and Atiku served together on the PDP platform from 1999 to 2007 before their relationship turned sour over political differences.

Source: Legit.ng