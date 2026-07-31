Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello met National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja on Friday to discuss security progress

Bello credited improved inter-agency coordination for foiling a school abduction attempt in Kogi State

The former governor also praised security agencies for the rescue of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State, paying tribute to officers who died

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on Friday met with National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu at the Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja, using the occasion to commend President Bola Tinubu for progress made in tackling insecurity across Nigeria.

Bello pointed to two recent incidents as evidence that the administration's security approach is working: the foiling of an attempted abduction of schoolchildren in Kogi State, and the rescue of abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State.

Bello commends Tinubu, says security reforms foster inter-agency success in Nigeria. Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: UGC

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday, July 31, 2026 and made available to Legit.ng after the meeting.

"I want to use this opportunity to commend Mr President and our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his relentless efforts in tackling insecurity across the nation.

"I also want to commend him and your humble self on the recent foiling of an attempted abduction of schoolchildren in Kogi State, which underscores the level of support the state continues to receive from the Federal Government.

Bello pays tribute to officers who died in Oyo rescue

Turning to the Oyo State operation, Bello praised the security agencies for what he described as the painstaking effort that brought the rescued children home safely. He also mourned officers who lost their lives during the mission.

"Mr President also deserves commendation for the recent rescue of the abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State.

"I equally commend you, my brother, the National Security Adviser, and, of course, the security agencies for your painstaking efforts, professionalism and determination in securing the safe release of the victims.

"I also pay tribute to the brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the operation. Their courage and selflessness remain a testament to their unwavering commitment to the defence of our country."

Bello singled out Ribadu for praise, crediting his strategic leadership with building stronger coordination across Nigeria's security and intelligence bodies, which he said had sharpened the country's ability to respond quickly to emerging threats.

Ribadu calls security collective responsibility

Ribadu, in turn, thanked Bello for the visit and stressed that keeping Nigerians safe is not the exclusive duty of government.

Bello echoed that sentiment, urging citizens to stay alert and share credible information with security agencies.

He said he was confident that, under Tinubu's leadership and Ribadu's guidance, Nigeria would continue recording gains against criminality, with ongoing security reforms building the groundwork for lasting peace and stability.

Bello commends security agencies’ successes in foiling kidnappings and rescuing children. Photo credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Kidnapped NECO official, students, others rescued

Recall that Kogi State Government confirmed the rescue of four persons abducted during an attack on an examination centre in Olowa, Dekina LGA.

Governor Ahmed Ododo ordered a joint security operation involving the Army, DSS, Police and local vigilante groups after the kidnapping.

Commissioner Kingsley Fanwo confirmed all four victims, including a school principal, a NECO official and two students, are safe.

Top bandit leader killed in Kogi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kogi State government confirmed the death of suspected bandit leader Kachala Ibrahim Battijo during a security operation.

Battijo is linked to the recent deadly attack on Iluke Bunu school and a wider criminal network.

Authorities vow to strengthen security efforts against escalating school and community attacks.

Source: Legit.ng