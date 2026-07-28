Nicolas Otamendi confirmed his retirement from international football after Argentina's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The former Manchester City defender won two Copa America titles, the 2022 World Cup, and the Finalissima

FIFA President Gianni Infantino took to Instagram to honour Otamendi, who earned 139 caps for La Albiceleste

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has publicly saluted Nicolas Otamendi following the Argentina defender's decision to retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Otamendi, 37, broke the news himself after the tournament, in which he reflected on a career with the national team that exceeded his greatest ambitions.

Nicolas Otamendi retired from international football after 2026 World Cup. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

The veteran centre-back, in a post on his Instagram page, acknowledged winning major trophies and fulfilling personal dreams while wearing the Albiceleste shirt across more than a decade of service.

Infantino honours Otamendi's career

FIFA President Infantino made a post on Instagram with a tribute addressing Otamendi directly after a remarkable international career.

“Congratulations @nicolasotamendi30 on an outstanding international career. A FIFA World Cup winner in 2022, a FIFA World Cup finalist once again in 2026 and one of Argentina's most-capped players with 139 appearances, your leadership and determination helped shape a remarkable era for your national team,” he wrote.

“Thank you for the unforgettable moments you gave football fans around the world while proudly representing @afaseleccion. I wish you every success in your next chapter.”

Otamendi's departure closes another chapter in Argentina's golden generation. He was part of the squad that lifted the Copa America twice, claimed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and won the Finalissima, all under head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Despite playing a reduced role during Argentina's run to the 2026 final, he remained part of the group and one of the leaders until the end.

His exit follows that of Angel Di Maria, who retired from international duty after the 2024 Copa America. With Otamendi now gone, Lionel Messi is the last remaining member of that original core group still active with the national team.

Di Maria sends message to Messi

Legit.ng previously reported that Di Maria sent a message to Messi about his future with the Argentina national team after the 2026 World Cup.

Leandro Paredes hinted that Messi had informed his teammates that he has played his last game with the team, but Di Maria believes he could continue.

Source: Legit.ng