Ibrahim Mbaya, known as Ibee, was violently attacked by a mob in Ring Road area of Jos North on Sunday, July 26, 2026

The chef and Mr. and Miss Glam Nigeria 2026 contestant had denied stealing the iPhone before a group took the law into their own hands

Ibee was rushed to a hospital in Jos following the assault, where fans and followers have since been demanding justice

A promising young model and chef has lost his life after a mob subjected him to a vicious attack in Jos, Plateau State, following an accusation of stealing an iPhone.

Ibrahim Mbaya, widely recognised by his stage name Ibee, died in a hospital in Jos after sustaining severe injuries from the assault, which took place on Sunday, 26 July 2026, in the Ring Road area of Jos North Local Government Area.

Reaction trail model Ibrahim Mbaya death after brutal attack over alleged iPhone theft in Jos. Photo credit@ibeembaya

Source: Instagram

Ibee, who had been competing in the Mr. and Miss Glam Nigeria 2026 pageant, reportedly denied the theft allegation. Despite his denial, a group of individuals chose to bypass due process entirely, attacking him with various weapons rather than handing him over to law enforcement.

Ibee's death disturbs the community

Model Ibrahim Mbaya dies after brutal attack over alleged iPhone theft in Jos. Photo credit@ibeembaya

Source: Instagram

The 2026 pageant contestant was known within creative circles not only for his modelling work but also as a chef. His death has sent shockwaves through his fan base and the wider community, with many questioning the circumstances surrounding the attack and whether the iPhone allegation was ever genuine.

Friends and followers have taken to social media to call for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

Here is the Instagram post about Ibrahim's assault and call for justice below:

Fans call for justice

Here are reactions from social media:

@c.mks_:

"I'm sure they suspected him of being gay."

@iamdon_guilty.innocent:

"Not bcoz of phone they got him killed, there is something else behind that. Those people that killed him should be arrested and prosecuted."

@softtemtaption:

"They were just envious of him"

@thesandypreneur:

"They probably set him up out of jealousy! Ah! Friends? God forbid!!!!!"

@daniel.jem_:

"Oh Lord. Please God intervene and let justice be served. You've always wanted to go viral, now you are just watch yourself trending in your absence. Oh Lord."

@pams_nuel:

"It is an orchestrated attack on his life….. they probably didn't want him around or didn't like him much. Tell me how you beat a friend to death?"

Taye Arimoro accuses Peggy Ovire of assault

Legit.ng had reported that a dispute erupted between actor Taye Arimoro and actress Peggy Ovire after both publicly accused each other of assault over an incident that allegedly occurred on a film set.

Arimoro shared a video on social media claiming he was assaulted by Ovire and members of her crew while working on her production. In the clip, he displayed what he said was a bleeding mouth as evidence of the alleged attack.

Source: Legit.ng