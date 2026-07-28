LPG retail prices in Abuja have fallen steadily over three weeks, with major filling stations now selling below previous rates

NMDPRA data showed cooking gas imports surged by 1,400% in June 2026, pushing depot prices lower at Lagos facilities

Industry analysts warned that transportation costs and distribution margins could slow the full benefit reaching consumers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s cooking gas market is showing fresh signs of relief as increased imports boost product availability and push prices lower across major cities.

Recent market checks indicate that the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas, has declined steadily in several parts of the country, raising hopes that households could enjoy further reductions in the coming weeks.

NMDPRA confirms surge in LPG imports as prices decline nationwide. Credit: Brin Sharma

Source: Getty Images

The latest depot prices in Lagos also suggest that wholesale costs are falling, although the full benefits have yet to reach many consumers due to transportation, storage and distribution expenses.

Cooking gas prices decline in Abuja

Retail cooking gas prices have dropped across several locations in the Federal Capital Territory over the past three weeks.

Filling stations operated by Ranoil, Shafa and AP Ardova now sell cooking gas at between ₦1,300 and ₦1,400 per kilogram, compared with previous rates of about ₦1,450 to ₦1,500 per kilogram.

Independent gas retailers in areas such as Dawaki, Kubwa, Gwarampa and Lugbe have also reduced their prices to around ₦1,500 per kilogram from approximately ₦1,700 per kilogram.

At the new rates, a 6kg cylinder could cost between ₦7,800 and ₦9,000 to refill, depending on the retailer and location. Consumers refilling a 12.5kg cylinder may pay between ₦16,250 and ₦18,750.

The actual cost may vary across states due to differences in transportation expenses and local operating costs, according to a report by PetroleumPriceNG.

LPG imports surge by 1,400%

The decline in retail prices comes as Nigeria records a sharp increase in cooking gas imports.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority showed that LPG imports surged by 1,400 per cent in June 2026 to about 1.5 kilotonnes per day.

The significant increase in imports has improved product availability and helped reduce supply pressure in the domestic market.

Industry operators believe the stronger supply has helped cushion the cooking gas market against some of the external pressures affecting other petroleum products.

Lagos depot prices signal further relief

The improvement in supply is also reflected in wholesale prices at major LPG depots in Lagos.

Market checks by Petroleumprice.ng on Monday, July 27, 2026, showed that Navgas sold cooking gas at ₦1,025 per kilogram, while Nipco and 11PLC offered the product at ₦1,075 per kilogram.

The depot prices remain significantly lower than retail prices in many parts of the country, suggesting that marketers are still accessing cooking gas at relatively competitive wholesale rates.

However, the difference between depot and retail prices reflects the cost of transporting gas, handling cylinders, operating storage facilities and maintaining distribution networks.

These costs can delay the transmission of lower wholesale prices to households.

Consumers expect more price cuts

Unlike petrol and diesel, which have faced sustained pressure from higher international crude oil prices and foreign exchange costs, the cooking gas market has remained relatively stable due to stronger imports and improved availability.

Market operators expect the downward trend to continue if import volumes remain strong and the naira maintains relative stability.

Cooking gas dealers release fresh prices nationwide amid a surge in imports. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, they warned that disruptions to global shipping routes or a sharp increase in international LPG prices could slow or reverse the recent decline.

For now, increased imports and lower depot prices are providing renewed hope for Nigerian households, with expectations growing that the cost of refilling 6kg and 12.5kg cooking gas cylinders could fall further in the weeks ahead.

LPG imports surge by 1,400 per cent

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, imported into Nigeria surged by an astonishing 1,400 per cent to 1.5 kilotonnes per day (KT/d) in June 2026, according to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The figures were contained in the NMDPRA Fact Sheet for June, released on Friday, July 17, 2026, which highlighted a dramatic increase in imports aimed at addressing supply shortages and stabilising prices nationwide.

The report also revealed that Nigeria’s daily LPG consumption rose by 24 per cent, climbing to 5.1 KT/d in June from 4.1 KT/d recorded in the previous month.

Source: Legit.ng