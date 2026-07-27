A seven-year-old boy has received N2.5 million and a full university scholarship after his portrait of Senator Solomon Adeola (YAYI) gained attention online

The lawmaker said the reward was to recognise the child's exceptional artistic talent and encourage him to pursue his dreams

Kendis received the awards at Senator Adeola's Scholarship and Bursary Award Ceremony

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, popularly known as YAYI, has rewarded a seven-year-old boy named Kendis with N2.5 million and a full scholarship up to university level after the child's portrait of the senator went viral on social media.

The senator representing Ogun West announced the gesture on Monday, July 27, 2026, via his official X account, saying he was moved by the exceptional talent the boy displayed at such a young age.

A viral portrait earns young artist Kendis N2.5m and a life-changing scholarship. Photo credit: Sen_AdeolaYAYI

Source: Twitter

Kendis was invited to Senator Adeola's Scholarship and Bursary Award Ceremony, where he received the cash gift and the scholarship award in front of other attendees.

Why Senator Adeola honoured the young boy

Senator Adeola said the decision to honour Kendis was driven by a desire to recognise remarkable creativity and encourage the child to continue developing his skills.

"We were deeply inspired by the exceptional talent of seven-year-old Kendis, whose portrait of us went viral on social media," he wrote on X.

"We invited the young artist to our Scholarship and Bursary Award Ceremony, where we presented him with a cash gift of ₦2.5 million and a full scholarship up to university level in recognition of his remarkable creativity and to encourage him to keep pursuing his dreams."

The full scholarship covers Kendis's education from his current level through to university.

Senator Adeola is the 2027 All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Ogun state.

See the senator's post announcing the reward below:

Enugu governor rewards STEM Olympiad champion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enugu Governor Peter Mbah rewarded 13-year-old Chimdiebube Onwubiko after the student won gold in Mathematics at the International STEM Olympiad held in Rome, Italy.

Onwubiko competed against students from 54 countries in the Grades 9–11 category, also winning a silver medal in Science. Governor Mbah announced N2 million each for the student and his Mathematics teacher, Chisom Unachukwu, and N1 million for Evergreen Schools.

Source: Legit.ng