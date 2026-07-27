The UK government has released official guidance explaining when children born outside the UK automatically qualify for British citizenship

Children born on or after July 1, 2006, to a British parent may be eligible, but specific conditions about how the parent acquired citizenship apply

Those who do not qualify automatically may still apply through other routes, with a £1,000 (N1.8 million) fee required to process the application

The UK government has published an official guide detailing how children born outside the United Kingdom can obtain British citizenship, either automatically or through a formal application process, with rules that vary depending on when the child was born and how their British parent acquired citizenship.

The detailed information on this kind of citizenship was found on the UK government's official website.

The UK government has published a guide on how children born outside Britain can apply for citizenship. Photo Credit: Matt Cardy, Christopher Furlong

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British citizenship: Who qualifies automatically

According to the British government, a child born abroad on or after 1 July 2006 is automatically a British citizen if, at the time of birth, their mother or father was a British citizen who could lawfully pass on that status.

A British parent qualifies to pass on citizenship if they were born or adopted in the UK, obtained citizenship by applying for it independently (not through a British parent of their own), or were serving as a Crown servant when the child was born, for example in the diplomatic service, overseas civil service, or armed forces.

However, the guidance notes an important limitation: a child who obtains citizenship through this route cannot automatically pass it on to their own children if those children are also born outside the UK.

Children born into this automatic status can apply for a child's passport if under 16, an adult passport if over 16, or an official letter confirming their immigration status.

British citizenship: When an application is required

Children who do not qualify automatically may still be eligible to apply in several circumstances. These include children who have lived in the UK with a British parent for at least three years before the date of application, provided neither the child nor the parent spent more than 270 days outside the UK during that period.

The child must also be under 18, and both parents must consent to the application, even if they are divorced or legally separated.

Another route is open to children whose British parent lived in the UK for at least three years before the child was born, again subject to the 270-day rule, and provided that parent's own citizenship was acquired through a qualifying British grandparent.

Additional situations that may support an application include children adopted outside the UK, children born to a British father where the mother was married to someone else at the time, and children born in the UK whose father held indefinite leave to remain.

British citizenship: Cost and fee waivers

The UK government's official guidance sets the application fee at £1,000 (N1.8 million). Applicants under 18 who cannot afford to pay may be eligible to apply for a fee waiver.

Those living in the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or a British overseas territory are directed to follow a separate process for confirming their citizenship status.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had explained how long foreigners must live in the country before applying for citizenship.

Reasons your British citizenship may be revoked

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government had explained three circumstances in which your British citizenship could be taken away.

The guidance applies to British citizens, British Overseas Territories citizens, British Overseas citizens, British Nationals (Overseas), British Protected Persons, and British Subjects. It covers three distinct grounds for deprivation.

The guidance also places a firm duty on decision-makers to consider the welfare of any children in the UK who may be affected.

Source: Legit.ng