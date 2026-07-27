Morayo Brown's husband publicly pushed back during a heated exchange on the couple's podcast over a discussion about women and infidelity

He made clear he had no interest in debating the topic, warning that the conversation was heading in a direction he refused to entertain

The clip has drawn attention online, with many reacting to his blunt and unapologetic response on the show

Media personality Morayo Brown and her husband have stirred intense reactions online after a fiery exchange on their podcast about cheating in relationships.

During a recent episode of their podcast, Morayo’s husband strongly opposed the idea of normalising infidelity among women. He interrupted the conversation, saying:

Morayo Brown's discussion with husband on cheating gets everyone talking. Credit: @morayobrown

Source: Instagram

“If you want to preach it to women to che@t on their husbands, you can do so; don’t let me come and discuss that here.”

At the start of the clip, Morayo asked:

“Can we extend the same courtesy for a woman who does not want the conversation?”

But her husband quickly cut in, insisting: “I don’t want to have this conversation. I don’t want it, please. Whatever choice you want to make, make your choice concerning women.”

He went further to challenge the narrative, adding:

“We should allow women to be cheating? If you want to cheat, go and cheat. If you want to preach it to women to be cheating everywhere, you can go. Don’t let me come and start arguing that here. That’s not why I sat down on this.”

The heated back-and-forth has since sparked widespread debate on social media, with many weighing in on whether double standards exist when it comes to infidelity in relationships.

Watch the interview video between Morayo Brown and her husband below:

Netizens react to Morayo Brown and husband's video

Legit.ng compiled the video below:

daisyoriji said:

"Him don vex. He cannot manage his emotions."

cworji_fashion said:

"I like that her smile😁😁😁 it's giving, oh why are you restless or defensive... It's giving, I have pressed a button 😁 and she still posted it😂."

tiaravictory98

"Remember when she said she cannot allow her husband bathe her daughter and later came to apologise. I understand now."

teefahh_ said:

"Be like say the man don first cheat before 😂."

mosesdee1

"Dear future wife, i hope my message finds you well. I hope you are doing good, i will find you soon! ! 🫶❤️"

bethiago_livings said:

"Learn from dang and tom …. Na wa oo you can tell a dictator from afar 😂😂 see as him dey vex Don’t you watch other couples podcast , both of you can have a healthy conversation without making a case out of it .."

therealngee said:

"Even her hubby sef dey attack her😂madam be calming down for this your journalism profession. Learn to strike a balance."

janegoretti said:

"Now imagine without camera."

Morayo Brown and husband challenge common beliefs about cheating in relationships. Photo: Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

Source: Instagram

Morayo Afolabi-Brown encourages Annie

Legit.ng earlier reported that Morayo Afolabi-Brown was in the news again.

She shared her view on 2baba dumping Annie and moving on to the Edo lawmaker, Natasha, but many failed to take it well.

In a post, she penned some words of encouragement to Annie Idibia, further sparking an online debate.

Source: Legit.ng