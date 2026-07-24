A group of Ondo State indigenes publicly challenged the reappointment of Taiwo Fasoranti as SSG after he resigned to contest a 2027 senatorial ticket

Fasoranti had lost the APC ticket for the Ondo Central Senatorial seat amid allegations of manipulation of the winners' list

The Ondo Redemption Front raised concerns about the SSG office sitting vacant for months and what that signals about governance under Governor Aiyedatiwa

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo State - A civil society group representing Ondo State indigenes has challenged the decision by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to bring back Dr Taiwo Fasoranti as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), arguing that the move raises serious questions about how the state is being run.

Fasoranti, son of Afenifere National Leader Chief Reuben Fasoranti, had resigned from the SSG role in April to pursue the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the Ondo Central Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ondo indigenes challenge Fasoranti's return as SSG. Photo credit: Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

He did not secure the ticket, with reports indicating that the outcome was marred by alleged manipulation of the winners' list.

Ondo redemption front speaks out

The Chairman of the Ondo Redemption Front (ORF), Ayodeji Ologun, said the reappointment had exposed a lack of strategic thinking within the Aiyedatiwa administration.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ologun made this known at a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday, July 23, 2026.

He was flanked by Co-Chairman Kayode Mogbojuri and Secretary Adedotun Ajulo.

"The reappointment of Dr Taiwo Fasoranti as Secretary to the State Government has once again exposed the absence of strategic thinking within the administration."

Ologun questioned why one of the most critical offices in the state apparatus was left without a substantive occupant for several months.

He described the SSG role as "the engine room of policy coordination and administrative efficiency."

"A serious government does not leave such a critical office unattended for months. A serious government understands that governance is a continuous process that cannot be suspended because one individual chooses to pursue political ambitions."

According to TheCable, Ologun said the prolonged vacancy pointed to either poor prioritisation, a shortage of competent hands, or a fundamental misunderstanding of how institutional governance works.

He warned that the public now had reason to ask whether the SSG office had become "a political holding room to be vacated and reclaimed at will."

Ondo Redemption Front questions leadership as Fasoranti returns to SSG role.

Source: Original

Ondo Speaker gets Sunday deadline to resign

Recall that 21 of 26 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly signed an impeachment notice against Speaker Olamide Oladiji over alleged corruption.

The lawmakers accused the speaker of collecting N44 million from OSOPADEC on their behalf and allegedly writing a resolution in their names without their consent.

A female lawmaker said her life was threatened after she pressed for an investigation into the speaker's alleged diversion of funds.

INEC declares winner for Ondo South-senatorial election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Dayo Faduyile won the Ondo South senatorial by-election with 68,474 votes.

The APC candidate outperformed rivals, marking a significant political shift.

Faduyile's victory signifies a new phase in Ondo South representation.

Source: Legit.ng