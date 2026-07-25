A woman publicly alleged that veteran Fuji star K1 De Ultimate fathered her daughter after a seven-year relationship

The woman claimed K1 asked her to terminate the pregnancy and allegedly had his late mother's emotional reaction as proof

K1 De Ultimate addressed the paternity claims in a music video with a pointed lyric about unplanned pregnancies

Veteran Fuji musician, K1 De Ultimate (KWAM1), has finally addressed claims made by a woman who alleged he fathered her daughter, Azizat.

The controversy has been trending online after the woman’s video interview surfaced, detailing her relationship with the singer and the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy.

K1 De Ultimate speaks out as paternity controversy stirs reactions online. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

The woman claimed she dated KWAM1 for over seven years before becoming pregnant. According to her, the singer rejected the pregnancy and asked her to terminate it.

“We dated for about 7 years plus before I eventually took in for Azizat. Though by the time I told him about the pregnancy, he said he was not interested, that I should aborrt it, that he will send one of his boys to me to give me money for the aboortion,” she alleged.

She insisted KWAM1 is the father of her child, saying she met him while working as a nail technician and hairstylist.

She further recounted that after her daughter turned one, she took the matter to the late Kabiyesi, Agba Akin, who allegedly contacted KWAM1 by phone. She also claimed the singer’s late mother became emotional upon seeing the child, remarking in Yoruba that the girl looked strikingly like her.

In response, KWAM1 broke his silence through a music video, where he sang:

“Any unplanned pregnancy is a free gift.”

Watch KWAM1's response about the baby mama saga:

Fans React to KWAM1's Baby Mama Controversy

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@oluboonme commented:

"Old age does not mean wisdom; this is a perfect example."

@itzthelly wrote:

"Women learn to protect your wombs… see it as sacred! It's not for everyone really"

@esthorical stated:

"This woman knew K1 was a married man before having a child with him. She brought this insult on herself."

@veevogee shared:

"Ladies, In all you do, be selective of the person you have a child with. Ensure he or she is someone you're proud of. Money aside, there are so many things you should look out for. E get why."

@obianuju_nwa noted:

"If only the system held men accountable like in developed countries. Like if only it was compulsory to pay child support….many men will behave."

@mazi.judepondis asked:

"But K1 is a rich man already, what will it take him to take the little girl and father her ???"

KWAM1 caught in another paternity storm as alleged pedicurist speaks. Photo credit@kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

K1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money.

While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng