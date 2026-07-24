The UK government has outlined clear eligibility conditions that must be met before an adoption application can proceed

Both birth parents are normally required to give their consent, though the rules allow for exceptions in specific circumstances

The guidance also sets out who qualifies to adopt, including age requirements and residency rules for prospective parents

The UK government has published official guidance detailing the conditions that must be satisfied before a child can be adopted in England and Wales.

According to the UK government's adoption guidance, a child must be under the age of 18 at the time the adoption application is submitted, and must not be, nor have ever been, married or in a civil partnership. Both conditions must be met for the process to move forward.

Details of what the UK requires before approving a child adoption. Photo credit: Cultura Creative/ Getty Images. Depicted baby has no relationship with story.

Source: UGC

What birth parents need to know

On the matter of parental consent, the guidance states that both birth parents are ordinarily required to agree to the adoption.

However, consent may be bypassed in three specific situations: where a birth parent cannot be located, where a birth parent is incapable of giving consent due to a condition such as a mental disability, or where the child would face risk if the adoption did not proceed.

Who can apply to adopt

The guidance is equally specific about who is eligible to adopt. Prospective adopters must be aged 21 or over, with no upper age limit applied.

Eligible applicants include single individuals, married couples, civil partners, unmarried couples of any gender combination, and the partner of a child's existing parent.

Nationality is not a barrier. Non-British citizens may adopt, provided they hold a fixed and permanent home in the UK, Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man, and have lived in the UK for at least one year before beginning the application process. At least one member of a couple must meet the residency requirement.

The government also highlighted the Adoption Support Fund, which provides financial assistance for therapy aimed at strengthening relationships, improving behaviour, and building confidence within adoptive families.

Social workers can apply to the fund on behalf of families, and those dissatisfied with how an application is handled are advised to raise a formal complaint with their local council.

Separate adoption guidance exists for those living in Scotland and Northern Ireland, as the rules outlined above apply specifically to England and Wales.

Lady shares experience after adopting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady proudly made her adopted daughter public and shared her observation since the adoption.

According to the lady, she adopted the girl last year as a single woman, but her marital status has changed.

Source: Legit.ng