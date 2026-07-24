A trailer carrying chemical substances overturned on Kara Bridge in the early hours of Thursday, triggering a chain reaction involving six vehicles

A motor boy trapped near the Opic axis died from injuries despite efforts by emergency responders from multiple agencies

The crashes caused gridlock stretching from Kara Bridge through Berger to Otedola Bridge, affecting several surrounding corridors

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - A motor boy lost his life after separate multi-vehicle crashes on Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, prompting a joint rescue operation by several emergency agencies and hours of severe traffic congestion across the area.

The incidents began in the early hours of Thursday, July 23, 2026, when an articulated trailer loaded with chemical substances overturned on the bridge near the Opic axis.

As reported by Daily Trust, the obstruction set off a chain-reaction collision that drew in three articulated trucks, two Mitsubishi Canter trucks and a Toyota Sienna.

Rescue operation, casualty

Emergency personnel from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Adigboluja Police Station, and heavy-duty towing operators all converged on the scene.

Their joint effort focused on pulling out trapped victims, evacuating casualties and clearing the wreckage from the bridge.

Despite the rescue intervention, the motor boy who was trapped during the initial collision near the Opic axis succumbed to his injuries.

His remains were later evacuated following standard emergency response protocols.

Traffic disruption, diversions

The back-to-back crashes triggered gridlock running from Kara Bridge through Berger all the way to Otedola Bridge. Congestion also spread into the Isheri-Olowora and Ogunnusi corridors as vehicles piled up along the route.

To keep movement going during the recovery effort, LASTMA introduced a temporary diversion that allowed controlled one-way traffic from Berger in the direction of Opic Turning.

LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki extended condolences to the family of the deceased and said the agency remains committed to fast emergency response and working across agencies to protect lives on Lagos roads.

Bakare-Oki urged operators of articulated vehicles to keep their trucks mechanically sound, maintain safe following distances and exercise particular care on bridges and other high-risk corridors.

He also called on all motorists to cooperate with traffic officials, explore alternative routes during emergencies and reach LASTMA through its toll-free short code, 3367, to report traffic incidents.

Tragedy as truck crushes bus in Lagos

Recall that a fatal accident occurred on Old Ipaja Road near Agbotikuyo, Lagos state, on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

A truck driver killed a driver and injured three passengers after crushing a commercial minibus, popularly called Korope.

It was gathered that the truck suffered brake failure and rammed into the minibus heading towards Iyana Ipaja, Alimosho.

Truck crushes 5 to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Dangote Cement truck killed five people in the Alapoka axis on the Papalanto-Ilaro Road in Yewa South LGA of Ogun state.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of TRACE, disclosed that the truck's brake failed and rammed into a tricycle conveying the five victims.

The incident happened on the same day that several people were reportedly killed by a fuel tanker that tumbled and later caught fire.

Source: Legit.ng