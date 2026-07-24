Ibrahim Kwande, brother of Nasarawa APC chairman Aliyu Bello, died on Friday, July 24, 2026

A Nasarawa-based journalist confirmed the death via Facebook, sharing photos of condolence visits

Kwande is set to be buried on Saturday morning, July 25, following Islamic rites

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Ibrahim Kwande, brother of the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Aliyu Bello, is dead.

Nasarawa-born journalist Ibrahim Aminu, who confirmed the sad update via his Facebook page, said Kwande died on Friday afternoon, July 24.

Nasarawa APC chairman Aliyu Bello loses brother, Ibrahim Kwande, as condolences pour in.

Source: Original

Nasarawa APC chair loses brother

Legit.ng learnt that Kwande died as a result of a fatal motor accident.

The deceased is expected to be buried on Saturday, July 25, in accordance with Islamic rites.

Aminu wrote on Facebook, sharing photos of sympathisers paying condolence visits alongside a photograph of the deceased:

“INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAIHI RAJI'UN.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ibrahim Kwande, beloved brother of the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Hon. Aliyu Bello, PhD, who departed this life this afternoon.

“He will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites tomorrow 25th of July, 2026 at 9am.

“May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive the deceased, grant him Aljannatul Firdaus, and give the family the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss.

“Allah Ya Jikansa da Rahama. Ameen.”

The Facebook post confirming Ibrahim Kwande's passing can be viewed below:

Shonga chief imam is dead

In the same vein, Alhaji Jibril Baba Nnatakun, chief imam of Shonga, died on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Shonga is a historic Nupe community in Edu local government area (LGA) of Kwara state, situated along the River Niger.

The news of the religious leader's passing drew reactions from Muslim faithful and community leaders, including Mohammed Baba Ibrahim, popularly known as MBI. MBI is a prominent political figure in Kwara North.

Through his media team, MBI issued a formal condolence message addressed to the Emir of Shonga, Alhaji Haliru Yahaya Ndanusa, the Shonga Descendants Development Union (SHEDDU), and the broader Shonga Emirate.

In his tribute, MBI described Nnatakun as a devoted Islamic scholar and spiritual leader whose service to the community spanned several decades. He noted that the late Imam's humility, wisdom, and consistent dedication to spreading Islamic teachings had earned him deep respect from both the emirate's ruling class and the wider population.

Sheikh Tijani Gbajabiamila is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Sheikh Imam Tijani Olubodun Gbajabiamila, the Olori Ratibi of Lagos.

Sheikh Gbajabiamila passed away at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

His son, Ibikunle Lateef, broke the news on his Facebook page, confirming the death of the renowned Islamic cleric. The late Sheikh was buried on the day of his death at Iponri Central Mosque, in accordance with Islamic burial rites.

Source: Legit.ng