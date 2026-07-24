Several children of prominent Nigerian politicians have celebrated university graduations in the United Kingdom in 2026

The academic milestones brought together family members, political associates and well-wishers at ceremonies across the UK

The graduates earned degrees from leading British universities in a range of academic disciplines

Several children of prominent Nigerian politicians celebrated major academic achievements in 2026 after completing their studies at universities across the United Kingdom.

The graduations gave their families moments of celebration beyond politics, with parents, relatives and political associates attending ceremonies and sharing congratulatory messages.

The list includes children of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

1. Joaquin Wike earns master's degree

Joaquin Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Justice Eberechi Suzette Wike, graduated with a Master's Degree in Management and Technology Change from King's College London in January 2026.

Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT minister, announced the graduation on his X account and congratulated Joaquin on the achievement.

Meet the politicians whose children earned degrees from UK universities in 2026. Photo: Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

According to Olayinka, the graduation ceremony was attended by Nyesom Wike, Justice Eberechi Suzette Wike, their son Jordan Wike, former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, PDP National Vice Chairman (South South) Dan Orbih, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, as well as family members, friends and associates.

The announcement also attracted congratulatory messages from supporters and well-wishers.

2. Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi graduates from King's College London

Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, daughter of former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, also graduated from King's College London in January 2026.

Fatima is married to Idris Ajimobi, son of the late former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

Her graduation ceremony was attended by her father, Abdullahi Ganduje, her mother, Professor Hafsat Umar Ganduje, the widow of the late governor, Dr Florence Ajimobi, her husband and their children.

3. Jonathan celebrates son's graduation

Former President Goodluck Jonathan also celebrated the graduation of his son, Ariwera Jonathan, from Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom.

Although the course Ariwera studied was not made public, Jonathan announced the achievement on Facebook.

UK university graduations gave top Nigerian political families reasons to celebrate. Photo: lereolayinka

Source: Twitter

4. Jazmyne Wike bags law degree

In July, Jazmyne Wike, daughter of Nyesom Wike and Justice Eberechi Suzette Wike, graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B. Hons) with Upper Second-Class Honours from the University of Southampton.

Lere Olayinka announced the graduation on X.

According to him, Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the 2027 APC governorship candidate in Rivers State, Kingsley Chinda, family members, friends, and associates attended the ceremony and congratulated her.

5. Soludo's daughter earns First Class

Oduko Soludo, daughter of Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo and the state's First Lady, Dr Nonye Soludo, graduated with a First Class Honours Degree in Neuroscience from the University of Nottingham in July.

Celebrating her daughter's achievement, the first lady said the success came through dedication and faith.

Mrs Soludo also urged her daughter to remain committed to learning, strive for excellence, and continue to uphold humility and kindness.

UNN graduates 12,895 students at convocation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka announced it would graduate 12,895 students during its 55th convocation ceremony. The university confirmed that 168 graduates earned First Class honours across its undergraduate programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Simon Ortuanya said the graduating class includes 10,641 first-degree and diploma recipients alongside 2,944 postgraduate students, including PhD, Master's and Postgraduate Diploma graduates.

Source: Legit.ng