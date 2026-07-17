A Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed a suit brought by PDP Board of Trustees Chairman Adolphus Wabara and others over INEC recognition of a factional PDP leadership

Justice Salim Ibrahim ruled that the plaintiffs lacked legal standing and that the suit amounted to an abuse of court process

The court took cognisance of earlier judgments that nullified the PDP convention in Ibadan that produced the Turaki-led executives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit that sought to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to formally recognise and publish the names of a factional interim National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN).

Justice Salim Ibrahim found that the plaintiffs, fronted by PDP Board of Trustees Chairman Adolphus Wabara, had no legal standing to bring the action before the court.

As reported by Channels Television, the suit was consequently struck out for want of jurisdiction on Friday, july 17, 2026.

PDP crisis: Why court threw out case

The court upheld INEC's preliminary objection, as well as similar objections raised by parties who applied to be joined in the proceedings.

Justice Ibrahim ruled that the plaintiffs had not established that INEC had ever recognised the purported interim NWC, nor that they held any authority to commence legal proceedings on behalf of the PDP.

The court also struck out the PDP's name from the suit entirely on that basis.

Beyond the question of standing, the judge held that the suit constituted an abuse of court process, noting that the plaintiffs were effectively attempting to relitigate matters already settled by various courts.

He also faulted the choice of procedure, ruling that commencing such a contentious dispute by Originating Summons was legally incompetent.

"The court does not decide hypothetical or academic questions."

Justice Ibrahim added that the matter had become academic given that INEC had duly monitored the convention that produced the Mohammed-led executives.

The court also took note of existing judgments that had nullified the PDP convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2024, which produced the Turaki-led executives whose recognition was being sought.

PDP crisis: Who was involved in suit

The plaintiffs had approached the court on June 4, through a legal team led by Chris Uche (SAN), seeking orders directing INEC to update its records in line with letters dated May 4, which they said notified the electoral commission of the interim executives.

Aside from Wabara, the plaintiffs included former Niger State Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Prof. Jerry Gana, Chief Olabode George, Hajiya Maryam Ciroma, Hajiya Zainab Maina, Dame Esther Uduehi and the PDP.

INEC was listed as the sole defendant, but a faction aligned with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike applied to be joined, arguing that it constituted the legitimate PDP leadership.

Its National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, maintained that the plaintiffs lacked the standing to sue. Justice Ibrahim granted those joinder applications before proceeding to uphold all preliminary objections and ultimately dismiss the suit.

Source: Legit.ng