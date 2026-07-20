The Kebbi State Coordinator of the Ajadi Rescue Movement projected the chances of the APM's Oyo Central Senatorial Candidate, Olufemi Ajadi, for the 2031 presidency

Abubakar Musa Argungu described Ajadi as a compassionate leader whose growing national support reflects Nigerians' hunger for purposeful leadership

Argungu expressed confidence that Ajadi would win the Oyo Central Senate seat in 2027 and go on to contest the Nigerian presidency in 2031

The Kebbi State Coordinator of the Ajadi Rescue Movement, Abubakar Musa Argungu, has publicly celebrated Olufemi Ajadi, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Senatorial Candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, declaring his belief that the politician's ambitions will eventually lead him to Nigeria's highest office.

Argungu made the comment while issuing a congratulatory message for his birthday on Monday, July 20, praising Ajadi's humanitarian record and what he described as an inclusive approach to leadership that has drawn followers from across different states of the country.

Olufemi Ajadi is projected to be a senatorial candidate in the 2031 elections Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Kebbi coordinator backs Ajadi's 2027 Senate bid

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Argungu said the expansion of the Ajadi Rescue Movement across Nigeria was evidence that citizens were actively searching for a different kind of leadership. He urged members of the movement nationwide to stay united behind Ajadi's vision and to actively promote his senatorial campaign ahead of the 2027 elections.

"On behalf of the entire Ajadi Rescue Movement in Kebbi State, I heartily congratulate our national leader, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, on his birthday. Your life has become a source of hope to countless Nigerians through your humanitarian services and inclusive leadership," Argungu said.

He added: "I pray that Almighty Allah grants you long life, excellent health, greater wisdom and abundant prosperity. May He grant you victory in your quest to represent Oyo Central Senatorial District in the Senate in 2027."

A senatorial stepping stone to the presidency

Beyond the 2027 race, Argungu went further to project a presidential future for Ajadi, suggesting that a successful stint in the Senate would position him for a national mandate.

"After your successful tenure in the Senate, I strongly believe Nigeria will call on you for greater national service. I pray that you will contest the 2031 presidential election and emerge victorious, so you can extend your developmental vision to every part of our country," he said.

The Kebbi coordinator framed the movement's work as a long-term project centred on mobilising grassroots support for Ajadi's political aspirations, beginning with the senatorial contest and looking ahead to a possible presidential campaign.

Olufemi Ajadi celebrated his new age Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Insecurity: Tinubu told to resign

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was told to resign immediately over growing insecurity in Nigeria, particularly the recent school abduction in Oyo State.

APM chieftain, Olufemi Ajadi, condemned the government's inaction following the incident, emphasising the need for accountability.

Ajadi also called for stronger collaboration and decentralisation in security operations to combat rising violence and crime.

Source: Legit.ng