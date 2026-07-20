The federal government has launched a mobile learning programme to strengthen teachers' professional development across five African countries

The initiative introduced digital training designed to improve access for teachers, especially female educators and school leaders

A three-day training programme in Abuja will mark the start of the education partnership with UNESCO and the African Union

The federal government has launched a new mobile learning programme to help teachers improve their skills through digital training, with a special focus on female teachers and school leaders.

The Federal Ministry of Education announced the initiative in a press release shared on its X page on Monday, July 20.

Nigeria joins UNESCO-backed mobile training programme for teachers. Photo: DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

The programme is being implemented in partnership with the UNESCO International Institute for Capacity Building in Africa (UNESCO-IICBA) and the Pan African University (PAU).

Three-day training begins in Abuja

According to the ministry, a three-day Master Training Programme is taking place in Abuja from July 21 to July 23, 2026.

The training, themed "Empowering Female Teachers and School Leaders through Integrating Mobile-based Learning in the Pan-African Virtual and Electronic University (PAVEU) Initiative," is designed to strengthen teachers' professional development through mobile learning technologies.

The initiative is funded by the Government of Japan and covers five African countries: Nigeria, Algeria, Cameroon, Kenya, and South Sudan.

Teachers to learn through mobile phones

The ministry said the programme will allow teachers to access professional development through a mobile platform that works with low internet data and offers offline access.

It said the initiative aims to remove barriers such as time constraints, long distances, and inadequate infrastructure by enabling educators to access learning materials "anytime and anywhere."

The ministry said improving access to professional development through digital technology is part of its efforts to improve teacher quality.

It stated that making training more accessible is essential to "strengthening learning outcomes and building a resilient, inclusive and future-ready education system."

FG begins screening for artisans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government launched a nationwide screening exercise for shortlisted applicants under the Skill-Up Artisans Programme to strengthen Nigeria's skilled workforce and improve employability.

The Industrial Training Fund said candidates from the North-Central, North-West and North-East will be screened from July 14 to 17, while those from the southern zones will participate between July 21 and 24.

Source: Legit.ng