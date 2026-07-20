Lionel Messi broke down in tears after Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final in New Jersey

Spain's Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute of extra time to hand the defending champions a devastating defeat

A video captured Lamine Yamal walking over to console Messi in what many are calling a full-circle moment for two Barcelona icons

Lionel Messi was in tears on the pitch in New Jersey on Sunday after Spain ended Argentina's reign as world champions with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, in what is widely believed to be the 38-year-old's last appearance at the tournament.

Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to settle a gruelling final that ran to three hours, including a 27-minute half-time break, and lifted Spain to their second World Cup title. Argentina, the defending champions, were unable to find a response.

Lionel Messi has congratulated Lamine Yamal after Spain defeated Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final. Photo by Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the 39-year-old Messi, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, had a largely subdued match, touching the ball just 54 times across the entire contest.

He also missed out on the individual honours, with France's Kylian Mbappé claiming the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer and Spanish midfielder Rodri taking the Golden Ball as the best player of the competition.

Yamal walks over to console Messi

After the final whistle, Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal made his way across the pitch to find Messi among the heartbroken Argentina players, Yahoo Sports reports.

The 19-year-old, who only recently celebrated his birthday, embraced Messi and received his congratulations for winning a first World Cup title.

The moment carried particular weight given that both players are deeply associated with FC Barcelona and that Messi himself was present at Yamal's birth registration as a child, a widely shared story that has long framed the pair's connection as something almost storybook.

Yamal already has a European Championship and now a World Cup to his name before turning 20, while Messi bows out of the tournament having successfully defended the title Argentina won in Qatar in 2022, only for Spain to deny them a second consecutive crown.

Messi's World Cup journey ends in heartbreak

Argentina's campaign ends in heartbreak, but Messi's legacy at the World Cup remains extraordinary.

His tearful farewell on the pitch in New Jersey drew widespread emotion from fans and fellow players alike.

Yamal, for his part, will have many more World Cups ahead of him. For Messi, Sunday's final almost certainly marks the last chapter of an unmatched international career.

Messi breaks silence after Argentina defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Messi's emotional response following Argentina's heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

As tears flowed, Messi acknowledged Spain's superiority while expressing gratitude for his teammates and the nation, leaving fans wondering about his future on the international stage.

Source: Legit.ng