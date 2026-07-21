Jarvis, a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, made a startling claim about her partner Peller's approach to relationship commitment

It was alleged that Peller proposed a covenant as a guarantee of faithfulness, an unusual demand she ultimately turned down

The clip from the podcast has since circulated widely on TikTok, sparking debate about trust and relationship practices

Jarvis Jadrolita has set social media alight after speaking on a Nigerian podcast about her partner, Peller's fidelity.

The revelation came during a candid discussion on The Honest Bunch podcast, where Jarvis was seated alongside others on a panel.

Jarvis says serious consequence awaits Peller if he cheats. Photo credit: Real Jadrolita, Peller.

Source: Instagram

Jarvis speaks about Peller's lifestyle

Speaking with clear conviction, she addressed the question of whether Peller could ever cheat on her.

According to Jarvis, the relationship carries a level of commitment that she believes makes infidelity unlikely.

She told the panel that the two had already sworn a commitment to each other, but she drew the line at one specific request Peller reportedly made.

She noted that Peller cannot cheat on her because if he does, he would either lose his life or his means of livelihood will crumble.

Reactions as Jarvis speaks about relationship

The post spread rapidly across platforms, with Nigerians reacting to the claim.

@Fiffie said:

"I believe you baby girl."

@ZidYap said:

"Peller just dey ignore signsssss."

@Ujah Bright said:

"Na her mind she talk so ooo una go think say na play."

@BABY&CAT_AI video added:

"Peller just da ignore signs na wonders remain."

@Kimsey Asare added:

"Never forget waiting them use play tell you."

See the post below:

AI girl Jarvis drags Peller

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis Jadrolita, got visibly angry when her rumoured partner, Peller, called her 'babe' on TikTok live.

In a trending video, she warned him against repeating such act in public and made it clear that she was not one to get involved in PDA.

Source: Legit.ng