Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi, widow of Ugandan dancehall singer AK47, died on Monday, July 20, 2026, at Mengo Hospital in Uganda

Vegas, a close friend of the Mayanja family, confirmed she had spent three days in the hospital after developing internal organ complications

Close friend and musician Becky paid tribute to Nalongo, recalling how they bonded in the UK in 2022 over a shared love of music

Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi, the baby mama of late Ugandan dancehall star AK-47, has died at Mengo Hospital in Kampala. She passed away on Monday afternoon, July 20, 2026, after spending three days receiving treatment for complications linked to her internal organs.

Vegas, a promoter and longtime friend of the Mayanja family, broke the news to BBS TV shortly after her death. He revealed that Kaweesi had only recently returned to Uganda before her health deteriorated rapidly.

Reactions trail AK-47’s baby mama, Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi's death 11 Years after singer. Photo crrdit@chosenbecky

Source: Instagram

"It is bad news. God has called her. She had just come back to the country," Vegas said. "She often came and went, but this time she developed some complications with her internal organs. She passed away moments ago at Mengo Hospital. We are at the hospital. She had spent three days here."

Who was Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi?

Kaweesi was a businesswoman and socialite who rose to public prominence through her relationship with singer Emmanuel Mayanja, widely known as AK47. The couple shared twins, and she carried the title "Nalongo" in recognition of her role as a mother of twins.

AK47 died in March 2015 after reportedly collapsing at Dejavu Bar in Kansanga, leaving behind Kaweesi and their children.

AK-47’s baby mama, Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi, dies after days in hospital. Photo credit@chosenbecky

Source: Instagram

Her death comes eleven years after the singer's passing, renewing grief across Uganda's entertainment community.

Friends and fans react to her passing

Musician Becky, who shared a personal tribute on Instagram, described the loss as deeply painful. According to Becky, the two first met in the United Kingdom in 2022, where Kaweesi expressed admiration for her music and the two quickly became friends.

"I had known Nalongo on a personal level. I met her in 2022 in the UK… she loved my music and since then we became good friends. Bambi when I got married, she sent messages and she was so happy for me… she told me Becky enjoy am on your side," Beacky wrote.

Here is the Instagram post about Nalongo Maggie Kaweesi's death below:

Fans across social media joined in mourning her death:

@joandabest75 wrote:

"Really, oh God what happened to her rip Nalongo"

@kalungimeddie commented:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace"

@annetliz shared:

"Am still in disbelief"

@realty_verse wrote:

"May she rest in peace"

@najoalton said:

"Rip everyone named Maggie turns out to be a good person"

LaToya Malcolm dies, family heartbroken

Legit.ng had reported that LaToya Malcolm, a contestant in the 2024 Miss Universe Jamaica pageant, had passed on.

News of Malcolm's death was announced by the Miss Universe Jamaica organisation, which described her passing as a heartbreaking loss.

Following the announcement, tributes poured in from fellow contestants, pageant officials, and friends, who remembered her for her warmth, kindness, and unwavering spirit. Many shared memories of working with her during the 2024 competition, celebrating the positive impact she had on those around her.

Source: Legit.ng