An X user shared WhatsApp screenshots showing a vendor responding to her in a rude and dismissive manner during a business discussion

She posted the exchange with a sarcastic caption about people who complained their businesses were not moving forward despite treating customers badly

The post triggered widespread reactions online, with many users criticising the vendor’s attitude and agreeing that poor customer service affects business growth

A lady identified as @jknneee took to X to call out a vendor after a frustrating WhatsApp conversation left her disappointed.

She uploaded screenshot of their chat to show exactly how the vendor responded to her.

Nigerian lady's WhatsApp chat with a vendor goes viral. Photo credit: @jknnnee/X.

Source: Twitter

Alongside the image she used a sarcastic caption aimed at people who complained about poor business performance while treating customers poorly.

She made it clear that the vendor’s tone had upset her and that the experience reflected a wider problem she had noticed.

The screenshot she posted captured the moment the vendor replied in a harsh and unprofessional way during their discussion.

Lady exposes rude vendor response in viral post

The conversation between @jknnnee and the vendor turned tense during their WhatsApp exchange.

From the screenshot she shared, the vendor’s replies were curt and lacked basic courtesy.

Jknnnee appeared to be asking questions, but the responses she received were dismissive and unwelcoming.

Rather than keep it private, she decided to share the chat publicly. Her caption was not about her own business, but a sarcastic remark directed at vendors who wondered why their businesses were not growing while they spoke rudely to customers.

She used the exchange as an example of the kind of attitude she was referring to.

Nigerians react to poor customer service

After the post was shared, other X users reacted to both the screenshots and @jknnnee’s caption.

Many Nigerians condemned the vendor for speaking rudely to a potential customer. Some described it as a common problem that holds small businesses back.

Sammy said:

"OMG! What could possibly be the reason her prayers are not being answered??"

Ke wrote:

"You blocking her just killed me."

Abobi wrote:

"Losing a customer for something as simple as "can I see some of your previous works", some people have no business being in business tbh."

See the post below:

Lady calls out cucumber vendor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video showing a cucumber seller at an outdoor market in Nigeria sparked a heated debate online.

The user who shared the clip said the sight stopped her from buying cucumbers and she wondered why the seller did what he did.

Source: Legit.ng