Former APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, explained that neither Atiku Abubakar nor Peter Obi has the grassroots machinery to win northern support

Ganduje spoke at a public event in Kano, praising the north as the decisive factor in every Nigerian presidential election

The former Kano governor called on INEC to tighten party registration requirements, arguing only viable parties should contest elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Abdullahi Ganduje, a one-time national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has dismissed the presidential ambitions of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Ganduje insisted that both men are too weak in the north to pose any serious threat to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the January 16, 2027 election.

APC chieftain Abdullahi Ganduje says Atiku and Peter Obi lack the political strength to unseat President Bola Tinubu in northern Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

As reported on Monday, July 20, by The Nation, Ganduje made the assertion on Sunday, July 19, at a public event in Kano state.

Vanguard also noted Ganduje's stance that the north is firmly behind Tinubu for the 2027 election.

The APC chieftain characterised the north as the region that ultimately decides who occupies Aso Rock, and argued that neither opposition candidate has built the organisational presence required to make inroads there.

He said:

"The North is strategic in every presidential election in Nigeria. With due respect to our friends in the opposition, neither Peter Obi nor Atiku Abubakar can mobilise sufficient support in this region to defeat President Tinubu in 2027."

Atiku is now the flagbearer of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), while Peter Obi is running under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) banner for the 2027 contest.

Can Atiku, Obi win north?

The former Kano state governor argued that ongoing coalition talks among certain opposition groups have not translated into any meaningful ground-level organisation across northern states.

Despite heightened consultations among opposition figures seeking to challenge Tinubu's re-election, Ganduje maintained that neither Atiku nor Obi has demonstrated the capacity to convert political momentum into decisive electoral support in the region.

Abdullahi Ganduje urges INEC to strengthen political party registration by recognising only parties with clear ideologies and functional national structures. Photo credit: @GovUmarGandujee

Source: Twitter

Ganduje calls for stricter party rules

Beyond the 2027 race, Ganduje turned his attention to what he described as an unhealthy proliferation of political parties in Nigeria. He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to raise the bar for party registration, limiting recognition to organisations with functional national structures, defined ideologies, and genuine nationwide presence.

He said:

"Stricter registration standards will strengthen our democracy by ensuring that only viable political parties participate in elections."

Legit.ng reports that Ganduje's remarks come as opposition realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, with multiple parties and figures positioning themselves as alternatives to the ruling APC.

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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng