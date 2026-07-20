2026 World Cup: Argentina Defender Molina Punches Spain Star to Ignite Brawl after Final , Video
- Argentina defender Nahuel Molina threw a punch at Spain captain Rodri after the World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026
- The incident triggered a brawl between players from both sides following Spain's victory over Argentina
- Molina's action drew widespread attention as tensions boiled over at the end of the high-stakes match
Argentina defender Nahuel Molina punched Spain captain Rodri to set off a mass brawl between players of both nations at the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19.
The incident erupted immediately after the final whistle, with Molina directing a punch at Pedri as the Spanish players began their celebrations.
The altercation quickly escalated, drawing in other members of both squads before order was eventually restored.
Spain claimed the World Cup title in the final, defeating Argentina, with the defeat appearing to prove too much for at least one Argentine player to absorb at the moment of the full-time signal.
Molina sparks post-match chaos
Nahuel Molina, who operates as a right-back for Argentina, was at the centre of the flashpoint that threatened to overshadow Spain's historic victory.
Rodri, who had captained Spain throughout the tournament, was the target of Molina's punch, with the blow immediately igniting a melee on the pitch, per UK Metro.
Watch the video:
The scenes marked a dramatic and controversial conclusion to a final that had already been played under intense pressure from both sides.
Post-match celebrations were disrupted as coaching staff and officials moved to separate the players involved.
It remains to be seen what disciplinary action FIFA will take against Molina following the incident, given that the punch occurred on the pitch in the immediate aftermath of the final, per ESPN.
Cucurella escapes red card
Legit.ng earlier reported that Argentina captain Lionel Messi appealed for Spain defender Marc Cucurella to be sent off during the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but referee Slavko Vincic rejected the request.
The incident occurred deep into stoppage time after Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez was shown a second yellow card and sent off, triggering a heated exchange between players from both teams.
Source: Legit.ng
Dare Kuti (Sports Editor) Dare Kuti is a CAVB-accredited journalist based in Nigeria. He is renowned for his work in football, volleyball, wrestling, taekwondo and handball. He has covered several major competitions including the African Games hosted by Morocco and Ghana, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, CAF Events, as well as grassroots competitions across the continent. Email: dare.kuti@corp.legit.ng.