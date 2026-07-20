Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko revealed she placed a N5 million bet on the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina

The actress shared her distress on Instagram minutes after the match ended on the night of Saturday, July 19, 2026

Destiny Etiko said the anxiety from watching the game nearly overwhelmed her and swore off both betting and football

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko is nursing a painful financial wound after her first-ever football bet went badly wrong on the biggest stage in world football.

Minutes after the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina concluded on the night of Saturday, July 19, 2026, Etiko took to her Instagram page to share her devastation, revealing she had staked N5 million on the match and lost everything.

Destiny Etiko expresses disappointment after suffering a multi-million-naira loss from a bet on the 2026 World Cup final match. Photo: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

The actress, widely known for her dramatic on-screen roles, stated that this was her debut venture into sports betting, and it turned out to be an expensive lesson.

Accompanied by a string of heartbreak and crying emojis, she described the experience as one she has no intention of repeating.

"First time betting and I lost 💔😭 Will never try it again. My 5M gone 💔😭 In fact am done watching football. Anxiety almost killed me 💔," she wrote.

The N5 million loss appears to have left the actress genuinely shaken, not just financially but emotionally.

Destiny Etiko described the tension of watching the match as unbearable, suggesting the anxiety of having that sum riding on the result made the 90-plus minutes feel far more intense than any previous football experience.

The World Cup final, played between Spain and Argentina, drew massive global attention and clearly attracted many first-time bettors beyond just actress Destiny Etiko.

See Destiny Etiko's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Destiny Etiko's football betting loss

The post quickly drew a wave of reactions from fans and followers, ranging from genuine sympathy to playful teasing:

@diana_nyeche commented:

"Haaaaaaa no ooo please Drama Doll. Betting? Abeg ooo. So painful 😢 . So sorry my woman King ❤️❤️❤️ 👑"

@emeka_leonard shared:

"Same oh first time bettting against a stranger 🤣 my 100k don move 🎁"

@rayokafor__ wrote:

"Them no dey use two legs check river wey deep. Betting na winsh man business normally."

@prettydd49 said:

"Ewo🙈 so sorry my Woman 🙋"

@official_nazzy20 reacted:

"As how now😂😂😂😂 una no really rate Spain oo😂😂"

@chukwuemeka__elijah commented:

"Sorry Aunty 😅 Spain did it for us Ronaldo fans 🏃‍♂️🏃"

@josephineamenze wrote:

"Sorry o 😂😂😂 Spain all the way 🔥"

Destiny Etiko opens up about the emotional impact of losing millions of naira on a World Cup final football bet. Photo: destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Man forecasts result of Spain vs Argentina final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man who had successfully predicted 36 football matches, shared his forecast for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

In a detailed Facebook post on Sunday, July 19, just hours before the match, Gbandeh dismissed the idea of a cagey affair, insisting that both teams would score and the game would not be decided by penalties.

He predicted Argentina’s midfield would frustrate Spain’s possession play, leading to goals in both halves and possibly extra time, but ultimately Argentina’s “winning arrogance” and talismanic presence would secure back-to-back World Cup victories, denying Spain a new champion.

Source: Legit.ng