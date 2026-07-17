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Pablo Zabaleta Explains What Separates Lionel Messi From Other Footballers
Football

Pablo Zabaleta Explains What Separates Lionel Messi From Other Footballers

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • Former Argentina teammate Pablo Zabaleta identified the quality that sets Lionel Messi apart from every other player
  • Zabaleta, who played alongside Messi for a decade in the national team, made the remarks in a statement to FIFA
  • Messi, 39, has guided Argentina to a second straight World Cup final and could win a record-extending ninth Ballon d'Or

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Pablo Zabaleta has identified the defining quality that makes Lionel Messi different from any player in the world ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Zabaleta, who shared a dressing room with Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team for ten years, praised the obvious qualities and highlighted the main driving force.

Pablo Zabaleta, Lionel Messi, Argentina, Brazil, China.
Pablo Zabaleta and Lionel Messi during their time together in the national team. Photo by Yifan Ding.
Source: Getty Images

Zabaleta names Messi’s best quality

The former right-back, who retired from international duty in 2016, told FIFA that Messi's mental fortitude rather than his technical brilliance is what truly sets him apart.

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“His mentality is extraordinary. He's won almost everything the game has to offer, yet he's never become complacent. If anything, every success seems to have driven him to achieve even more,” Zabaleta said.

Read also

Ballon d'Or organisers make major announcement as Lionel Messi tops 2026 rankings

“He's in a league of his own. His talent and technical ability are obvious to everyone, but what truly separates him from the rest is his competitive mindset.”

Messi has led Argentina through the 2026 tournament to reach another World Cup final at 39 years of age, having previously guided La Albiceleste to glory at the 2022 edition in Qatar. A second world title would cement a legacy already considered beyond comparison in the modern era.

The stakes extend beyond team honours. According to the Ballon d'Or, Messi won his eighth award in 2023 following Argentina's triumph in Qatar, and a repeat feat in 2026 could see him claim a ninth, further extending a record he already holds outright.

Messi sends message to Spain

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to Spain ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, July 19, 2026.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or is ready to lead Argentina in a second consecutive World Cup final against a group of familiar Spanish players.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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Lionel Messi
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