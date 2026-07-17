Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly opened talks to sign Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika from Club Brugge

The Bundesliga side face competition from several European clubs for the Nigerian international

Club Brugge may consider a sale this summer rather than risk losing the midfielder for free next year

Eintracht Frankfurt have stepped up their pursuit of Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika after opening negotiations with Club Brugge in an attempt to win the race for one of Nigeria's most sought-after stars this summer.

The Bundesliga club are looking to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new season, but they face stiff competition from several European sides monitoring the Nigerian international, whose future in Belgium remains uncertain.

Frankfurt step up pursuit

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Frankfurt have now submitted an official bid to Club Brugge as talks gather pace before the close of the transfer window.

Onyedika has become one of Club Brugge's standout performers since joining from Danish side FC Midtjylland, establishing himself as a key figure in midfield through his composure, ball-winning ability and tactical discipline.

The 25-year-old has made 183 appearances in all competitions for the Belgian club, contributing nine goals and six assists despite operating mainly as a defensive midfielder, per FotMob.

With his contract entering its final year, several clubs have been monitoring his situation, but Frankfurt appear to have taken the first concrete step by opening formal negotiations.

The Bundesliga side reportedly view the Nigerian as an ideal addition to strengthen their midfield ahead of the new campaign.

Club Brugge face key decision

Although Club Brugge would prefer to keep one of their most influential players, they could be tempted to negotiate a transfer this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer when his contract expires next year.

Onyedika's stock has continued to rise following another impressive campaign in Belgium, making him one of the most sought-after midfielders outside Europe's top five leagues.

The Super Eagles star will now await the outcome of negotiations as he weighs the possibility of taking the next step in his career.

Onyedika part of several Nigerian players on the move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Raphael Onyedika was among several Nigerian footballers expected to attract strong transfer interest ahead of the new season as clubs across Europe prepared to strengthen their squads.

The Super Eagles midfielder had already established himself as one of Belgium's finest defensive midfielders after helping Club Brugge win multiple domestic trophies, putting him firmly on the radar of clubs seeking proven quality in midfield.

Source: Legit.ng