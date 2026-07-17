Andy Burnham was confirmed as the new leader of the UK Labour Party on Friday, with no challengers to his leadership bid

Burnham vowed to give hope back to people and pursue greater public control of essential services to combat inflation

Keir Starmer will formally resign to King Charles III on Monday, after which the King will invite Burnham to form a cabinet

Andy Burnham was confirmed as leader of the United Kingdom's ruling Labour Party on Friday, July 18, 2026, positioning him to become the country's next prime minister and the seventh to hold the office since the Brexit vote a decade ago.

Because Labour holds a commanding majority in the House of Commons, the party's leader automatically assumes the role of prime minister without triggering a general election.

Andy Burnham leads Labour as he becomes the UK’s next prime minister. Photo credit: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

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No other candidate contested the leadership race, making Burnham's confirmation uncontested. It was his third attempt at the post, having fallen short in 2010 and again in 2015.

According to DW, Keir Starmer will formally submit his resignation to King Charles III on Monday. The King will then invite Burnham to form a cabinet.

Burnham's vision for Britain

Speaking to Labour members following his confirmation, Burnham said he was "ready to lead and build" on the groundwork laid by Starmer, crediting his predecessor with reducing National Health Service waiting times, returning railways to public ownership, and restoring Britain's standing on the world stage.

The new Labour leader pledged to "give hope back" to ordinary people and revitalise neglected regions of the country. He argued that Britain had taken "a series of wrong turns in the 1980s" when "political power was centralized and economic power privatized," a reference to the free-market and deregulatory agenda associated with Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, whose policies fuelled London's financial boom while accelerating deindustrialisation across northern England.

On the economy, Burnham made the case for expanding public ownership as a tool for bringing down the cost of living.

"If we don't have sufficient public control over the cost of the essentials, how can we have control over inflation, public spending and the rest of the economy?" he said.

Pro-business Mayor turned Party Leader

Despite his calls for greater state involvement, Burnham was clear that he would not abandon private enterprise. The former Greater Manchester mayor said he "will be a pro-business leader of the Labour Party, as I was a pro-business mayor of Greater Manchester," pointing to economic growth and the launch of the integrated Bee Network public transport system during his tenure in the city as a model for national governance.

Burnham also struck a conciliatory note on internal party matters, saying he would not "suspend or punish Labour members with different views" to his own, and warning that the party could not defeat the right while engaged in internal disputes. He added that he had not yet finalised his cabinet appointments.

How Starmer's departure opened the door

Burnham had been widely anticipated as Starmer's successor for several weeks. He secured a return to parliament through a by-election a month ago, clearing the formal hurdle needed to lead the party.

Starmer stepped down in June after a sustained decline in opinion polls and controversy surrounding his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson, a former associate of the late convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the UK's ambassador to the United States. His government had also faced persistent pressure over inflation, overstretched public services, the continuing war in Ukraine, and tensions with US President Donald Trump over energy and immigration policy.

Burnham pledges public ownership to lower living costs and control inflation. Photo credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

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Andy Burnham sworn in as New MP

Legit.ng earlier reported that Andy Burnham was on Monday, June 22, sworn in as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Makerfield just hours after Keir Starmer announced his resignation as Labour Party leader and prime minister of Britain.

As reported by the BBC, Burnham was greeted with loud cheers from Labour MPs as he entered a packed House of Commons chamber.

Source: Legit.ng