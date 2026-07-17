Businessman Isaac Fayose has addressed online allegations that his meeting with Seyi Tinubu came with a financial reward

Fayose explained how the unexpected encounter with the president’s son happened and strongly denied receiving any money

The social commentator also criticised Nigerians who, according to him, rushed to conclusions after seeing the viral video

Businessman and social commentator Isaac Fayose has spoken out after a video showing him with Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, generated online speculation.

Following the circulation of the clip, some social media users allegedly claimed that Fayose had been bribed after meeting the president’s son.

Isaac Fayose addresses online allegations that his meeting with Seyi Tinubu came with a financial reward. Photos: Seyi Tinubu/Isaac Fayose.

Source: Instagram

However, Fayose has dismissed the allegation.

In a video shared online, he said many Nigerians were too quick to form opinions without knowing the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of Nigerians saying that I don go meet Seyi Tinubu and dey don bribe me with money,” Fayose said.

He then promised to explain how the meeting happened.

According to Fayose, the encounter was not a planned meeting arranged to exchange money or influence his views.

He insisted that no money changed hands and said the meeting happened unexpectedly at a bar.

“Seyi met me at that bar…” he stated.

The entrepreneur also criticised those who made the bribery claims, questioning their decision to draw conclusions based solely on the video.

Watch X video of Isaac Fayose explaining his meeting with Seyi Tinubu

Reactions trail Isaac Fayose's video over meeting Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@FUNSHOONIF43070 stated:

"The obedient should understand politics that you cannot win or woe supporters by insults,reason alot of former obedient left the group,even your principal Peter obedient dine & wine with this same politicians & you guys don't crucify him,but the moment Issac fayose hangout out"

@segunoloye83198 shared:

"Nah your papa no get brain,warey oloribuku,nah wetin u too go chop u Dey fine,the nonentity will now be saying he has his money,warey wah e Dey find more money"

@onlineguru__ shared:

"The moment they start wining and dining with the opposition just know they are already compromised You can’t be dining and wining with people who are intentionally destroying the lives of Nigerians Isaac Fayose can no longer be trusted at this point no matter his explanation"

Isaac Fayose explains how the unexpected encounter with Seyi Tinubu happened and strongly denies receiving any money. Photo: Isaac Fayose.

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose criticises Remi Tinubu’s appeal to singers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Isaac Fayose criticised First Lady Oluremi Tinubu’s call for Afrobeats stars like Davido, Burna Boy, and Asake to channel money spent on luxury cars into charitable foundations.

In a post on Instagram, Fayose argued that the First Lady’s appeal was misdirected, insisting that APC governors with larger budgets should be the ones funding poverty alleviation rather than entertainers.

He recalled her earlier encouragement for governors to buy exotic vehicles for APC women leaders, describing it as contradictory, while noting that artistes already contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Source: Legit.ng