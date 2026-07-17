A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she allocated her entire July earnings across different needs

The budget sheet she posted covered everything from religious giving to savings for relocation abroad

Her post sparked conversations in the comments section about financial planning and the cost of living

A Nigerian lady drew attention online after she shared details of how she planned to spend her earnings for the month of July.

She posted photos on social media, and in the visuals she was seen taking a mirror photograph in what appeared to be her room while another image displayed a neatly arranged budget sheet.

Lady allocates N30,000 to marriage in budget list. Photo credit: @softgirlll/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady with N350k salary displays July budget

The sheet outlined the various commitments she intended to meet with her salary, and it was clear that every portion had been accounted for with nothing left unassigned.

According to the post contained in the budget graphic shared via her TikTok account @soft_girlll1, a portion was set aside for religious giving.

Another allocation went towards an investment platform, while about N30,000 was earmarked for marriage savings.

A separate amount was labelled as savings for relocation abroad, and that particular item carried a note expressing frustration with the current economic situation in the country.

Other categories included money for personal treats, an emergency reserve, and internet data.

A substantial amount was also budgeted for food, while a smaller sum was set aside for electricity.

There was also a provision for urgent loans that friends might request, as well as an amount dedicated to settling existing debts.

The document indicated that the total amount earned was fully distributed after all the allocations were made.

The way the budget was structured suggested a careful approach to money management, with attention paid to both immediate needs and longer term goals.

Reactions as lady posts her July budget

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments.

@she's MiRa said:

"Omo going through this comment section has made me realize how corroded the mind of our youths have become. Na God una dey use play like this."

@Men’s Tailor in Owerri/Obinze wrote:

"That marriage savings is valid a lot of women don’t even think about saving for it!!!!"

@Gracious said:

"Rather than giving such amount to a pastor, I would take it to an orphanage home, it’s still a way of paying my tight."

@Semilore added:

"All of you just keeping talking about tithe,the 35k is okay na. We are to sow 10 percent of our money to him and God is going to repay her back in multiple folds."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady shares her salary budget

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who got N350,000 as her salary opened up about how she spent her money every month after collection.

She opened up about the kind of job she does, and gave a breakdown of her monthly expenses, including amount for food and data.

Source: Legit.ng