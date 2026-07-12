Biomedical engineer Funmilayo Adeniji found her true calling in content creation after a life-changing SIWES experience

A personal experience with Christian campus relationships inspired her viral "Bro Dare" skit series, resonating with thousands of young Nigerians who saw their own stories reflected on screen

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adeniji says she's building a long-term vision that combines technology, storytelling, education and artificial intelligence

When Funmilayo Adeniji won a scholarship to study Biomedical Engineering, becoming one of Nigeria's fast-rising content creators was the furthest thing from her mind. Like many young Nigerians, her academic journey was shaped more by circumstance than certainty. Medicine had been the original dream, or, as she jokes, her mother's dream, but life redirected her into engineering.

In an exclusive interview, engineer-turned-content creator, Funmilayo Adeniji, tells Legit.ng what inspired the career move. Credit: IG/@ofunmilayomercy

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Today, however, the engineer has become a familiar face across Instagram and TikTok, where her humorous yet thought-provoking skits on Christian campus relationships have amassed millions of views and sparked conversations among young Nigerians who recognise their own experiences in her storytelling.

For Adeniji, the transition from engineering to content creation did not happen overnight. The defining moment came during her compulsory Student Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) in 2023.

"I realised this probably wasn't what I wanted to do for the rest of my life," she recalls. "The funny part was that I had no idea what I wanted instead."

Yet, the clues had always existed.

As a child, she imagined herself as a celebrity while doing household chores, inventing scenes, acting out conversations and recreating movie moments. Those creative instincts gradually faded beneath the pressure of academics until late 2023, when she became more active on Instagram.

Watching other creators stirred something she thought she had lost.

"I remember thinking, 'Wait... I can actually do this too.' That one thought reignited something I had buried for years."

She picked up her phone, recorded her first videos and officially began creating content on January 31, 2024, displaying her nous for dates and numbers. However, it was not until May 2026 that she decided to pursue content creation with consistency and purpose.

Finding a voice through familiar stories

The breakthrough came from an unlikely place: Christian campus fellowships.

Adeniji's now-popular series explores the dynamics of relationships within Christian student communities, particularly the subtle ways authority and spiritual influence can shape romantic interactions. While the characters are fictional, the stories are rooted in observations and personal experiences.

She recalls almost entering a relationship with a fellow student who believed God had revealed she was his future wife.

"He wasn't toxic. But there was this subtle expectation that because he believed God had spoken, I should simply agree. I liked him too, but I was young, confused and still figuring out what I wanted," the graduate of Abiola Ajimobi University says.

That encounter became the inspiration for what was intended to be a one-off comedy skit.

Instead, the video struck a nerve.

Within weeks, it surpassed 100,000 views on both Instagram and TikTok, ending nearly a year of slow growth during which her follower count had remained around 1,000.

"It made me realise this wasn't just my story," she says. "Many people had experienced similar situations and finally felt seen."

What began as a single skit evolved into a long-running series spanning dozens of episodes. Rather than struggling for ideas, Adeniji says inspiration comes from careful observation, everyday conversations and an active imagination.

"I'm naturally observant and I'm also an overthinker. Once I realised the stories were helping people laugh, reflect and even heal, I knew the series had become bigger than I imagined."

Content creator, Funmilayo Adeniji, says content creation is a path for her to achieve much bigger things. Credit: IG/@ofunmilayomercy

Source: UGC

Beyond influencing

Although social media has made her popular, Adeniji insists content creation is only one part of a much bigger vision.

"Content creation is the vehicle, not the final destination," she expresses.

Her ambitions stretch far beyond influencing. She hopes to build successful businesses, launch a podcast, produce and act in films, speak at conferences and organise outreach programmes for teenagers and young adults.

"I want to create spaces where people can learn, laugh, grow and leave feeling better than they came."

She also plans to earn another degree in media or a related field and reveals that she is already working on her first book.

"I don't just want to be known as a content creator or influencer, I want my work to genuinely impact lives across different industries."

Adeniji's vision of harnessing content, technology and AI

Despite her growing prominence in entertainment, Adeniji has not abandoned technology.

She describes herself as a frontend engineer and believes software development will remain an important part of her future.

"Many people I learnt coding with have told me I'm genuinely good at it, so it's a skill I want to keep building."

She currently runs a technology-focused platform, codewithfunmi, where she simplifies programming concepts for beginners and hopes to bridge what she sees as a gap in Nigeria's digital education space.

"I don't see many Nigerian creators consistently making coding education fun, relatable and entertaining. That's something I want to change."

Her long-term ambition includes developing educational resources, producing learning materials and eventually establishing a technology academy.

Artificial Intelligence has also become central to her workflow.

When she secured her first major brand collaboration, AI helped her draft a contract and review campaign expectations. Today, she relies on it for brainstorming, refining scripts, improving captions and simplifying technical concepts for her coding audience.

In her words: "I don't see AI as replacing creativity, it enhances it. It helps me organise my thoughts better and spend more time creating content that genuinely connects with people."

Adeniji on lessons from her journey

Like many creators, Adeniji says one of the most difficult parts of the journey has been coping with disappointing numbers.

"You can spend hours brainstorming, filming and editing a video only for it to get 200 views."

Staying motivated when growth is slow requires resilience, she says, while balancing authenticity with personal privacy has become equally important.

"People connect with authenticity, but you also have to set boundaries because not everything belongs online."

For aspiring creators, her advice is straightforward, stop expecting friends to make you famous.

"Sometimes your friends will be your biggest supporters, but many times they won't. Strangers are often the people who genuinely connect with your work."

She also urges creators to pay closer attention to audience insights instead of obsessing over vanity metrics.

"Views matter, but your analytics matter even more. Learn what your audience enjoys and why."

Most importantly, she believes authenticity remains the most valuable currency in the creator economy.

Some people questioned her decision to focus heavily on church-related humour, suggesting she pursue more mainstream trends. She refused.

"I grew up in church. That's the world I know. Should I start making club content when I've never even been to a club?"

Ironically, it was those same church-inspired stories that transformed her career.

"The best ideas come from your everyday experiences," she says. "When you create from a place of authenticity instead of chasing trends that don't fit you, you'll never run out of ideas, and people will trust you for it."

Kiekie Mentions the Kind of Creators She Won’t Work With

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, popular content creator, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, famous as Kiekie, discussed the kind of industry colleagues she would avoid working with.

She further explained that her decision had nothing to do with looking down on anyone's talent but was simply about maintaining consistency with the image she had built over the years.

Source: Legit.ng