House of Representatives members shouted down their colleague, Hon. Gadgi, after he moved a motion to summon President Bola Tinubu and others over insecurity and budget concerns

Dramatic footage from the National Assembly captured lawmakers yelling 'Sit down' and 'Shut up' at their colleague during the heated session

Nigerians reacted with outrage online, accusing the lawmakers of shielding the presidency from accountability and transparency

A tense confrontation erupted on the floor of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Wednesday, July 9, 2026, after a lawmaker identified as Hon. Gadgi moved a motion seeking to summon President Bola Tinubu and other officials to answer questions on insecurity and the national budget.

Video footage from the chamber, watermarked by News Century TV and widely circulated on X, captured fellow lawmakers shouting "Sit down!" and "Shut up!" repeatedly at Hon. Gadgi, preventing him from completing his address. The clip, posted by @dammiedammie35, accumulated over 776,000 views within hours of being published.

Lawmakers talk down to a colleague for a motion to question President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Name plates visible in the footage identify Hon. Etanabebe Benedict, Hon. Daniel Asama, Hon. Arthur Godwin Coey, and Hon. Murtala Usman among the lawmakers present during the incident.

Watch the video on X here:

Nigerians React to the Scene

The viral clip drew sharp criticism from Nigerians who accused the legislators of protecting the executive branch at the expense of constitutional oversight.

@okafor_nna54678 wrote: "Imagine what sort of law enforcement and governing body we have as a country. Glaring selfishness and hypocrisy. No sense of accountability and empathy to its citizens. Pathetic thing is they are the majority! In the end, we all know what we are doing."

@mr_timmermans added: "You see all of them in that house? They feel untouchable, and the people of this country need to let them know the power to remove them in that house dey our hand. If our youth fit wake up ehnnn I swear I must join the movement."

Nigerians react as lawmakers take a swipe at a colleague who called for questioning President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

@Call_Me_Bastian wrote: "Bunch of selfish individuals. You would think they are fighting for the nation, but they are all trying to protect their godfather because of their selfish desires. I don't think this nation has ever practised bipartisan politics."

@chinemelumma questioned the logic behind the outburst: "Bola Ahmed Tinubu is answerable to the Nigerians, and the legislative arm of government represents Nigerians and their constitution. So why are they shutting him up? Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu a god? Nigeria is in a deep mess."

@ShadowPulse202 defended the motion's intent: "Why don't they allow the man talk, why shouting sit down like mumu. The man is saying the reality; you don't pardon b&ndits and kidn@ppers, let them face the wrath of the law."

@CUdeachara drew attention to cross-party complicity: "Even the Labour Party man from Abia, Ginger, is among those asking him to shut up, all because he is asking for the presidency to be held accountable..... rubber stamp representatives."

Reps candidates APC dumps after primaries

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly dropped the names of 19 candidates for the House of Representatives from its final list sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a letter written to the electoral body by the APC, which was signed by both Nentawe Yilwatda and Ajibola Basiru, the party's national chairman and national secretary, respectively, the APC attributed the development to the report submitted by the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Source: Legit.ng