A man has shared his perspective after watching a full clip from the accident scene involving socialite and music promoter Sam Larry, where his bouncer lost his life

Sam Larry was involved in a fatal crash and reportedly hospitalised after being involved in a fatal auto crash along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos State on Saturday, July 4

Sharing a clip of the accident scene, the man pointed out certain things he observed, particularly with respect to Sam Larry

A Nigerian man, identified as Victor Idowu Oyesanya, has shared his observation after watching a video of the auto crash involving Sam Larry, whose real name is Balogun Olamilekan.

Sam Larry, a Nigerian music promoter and socialite, was reportedly involved in a road accident on Saturday, July 4, along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road in Lagos State, which claimed the life of his bouncer, while he is said to be hospitalised.

A man has reacted to a video of Sam Larry's accident scene. Photo Credit: @samlarry_001, Facebook/Victor Idowu Oyesanya

Source: Instagram

Man's observation about Sam Larry's accident scene

In a Facebook post on July 7, Victor shared a clip of the accident scene and opined that nothing happened to Sam Larry from what he saw.

He highlighted other observations he made after watching the video. In his words:

"The full video of Sam Larry's accident.

"From what I saw nothing happened to him at the scene. According to the video, his bouncer, who was sitting in the front seat, d!ed instantlv. There were three people in the vehicle.

"The second person sustained an injury to his hand, while Sam Larrv came out alive and sat on the ground."

A man has shared his observation about Sam Larry's accident scene. Photo Credit: @samlarry_001

Source: Instagram

LASTMA comments on Sam Larry's accident

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) reacted to reports of an accident along the popular route. According to the reports, Sam Larry's bouncer died at the scene, with a video of his heartbroken family surfacing online hours later.

Adebayo Taofiq, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), also verified the accident to TheCable Lifestyle but stated that agency personnel were unable to confirm the identities of the victims at the time.

According to the LASTMA spokesperson, personnel were deployed to evacuate the injured and clear the roadway for other motorists.

Video of Sam Larry moments after road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Sam Larry moments after his road accident had surfaced on social media.

While earlier reports suggested Sam Larry was receiving treatment following the accident, several unverified claims also circulated online alleging that he had suffered severe spinal injuries and could face the amputation of his legs. The newly surfaced video has now added another twist to the unfolding story.

In the clip making the rounds online, Sam Larry appeared visibly shaken but conscious as he sat on the ground close to the accident scene. Rescue workers and sympathisers could be seen around the wreckage as efforts continued to recover the remains of his late bouncer, Adewale. Mixed reactions have trailed the video on social media.

Source: Legit.ng