Atiku Abubakar condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for recurring governance scandals

He said the controversy surrounding the PFIPC exemplifies the growing issue of accountability in Nigeria

The ADC presidential candidate said public trust erodes as investigations appear selective, favouring the powerful over ordinary citizens

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said scandals are no longer viewed as isolated incidents but as recurring features of governance in President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The Former Vice President said Tinubu’s government has dragged Nigeria to a dangerous point.

Atiku said the controversy surrounding the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) is the latest chapter in an ever-expanding book of scandals that have come to define the Tinubu administration.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, July 5, 2026, by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu and made available to Legit.ng.

According to Atiku, controversy erupts in Tinubu’s administration with unsettling regularity.

He added that investigations are announced with fanfare, and the truth too often disappears into official silence.

“From unresolved questions surrounding the Humanitarian Affairs scandal; to allegations of crude oil theft and illegal tanker releases that faded without publicly released investigative reports; from concerns raised over alleged discrepancies in the 2024 budget and the absence of a comprehensive forensic explanation; to the billions reportedly expended on refinery rehabilitation while public refineries remain largely dysfunctional; from procurement controversies involving major infrastructure projects to recurring concerns over opaque contract awards, missing procurement records and appointments of persons linked to unresolved allegations, Nigerians have watched a familiar and deeply troubling pattern unfold. The pattern itself has become the scandal.”

Atiku alleged that Tinubu’s government appears to move with speed when allegations involve ordinary citizens or politically expendable officials.

He lamented that investigations slow to a crawl when it involves those close to the corridors of power or individuals perceived to enjoy political protection.

“This selective application of justice is corrosive to public confidence because it creates the dangerous impression that there are two systems of accountability in Nigeria: one for the powerful and another for everyone else.”

Who Stole 2% of Nigeria's GDP? Atiku queries Tinubu

Recall that s within Tinubu's administration regarding budget omissions.

IMF's recent revelation exposed potential public funds misappropriation affecting Nigeria's GDP.

This came as the ADC called for investigations into top officials linked to the controversial PFIPC.

Atiku tells Tinubu what he must do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku gave President Tinubu a 7-day ultimatum to order an independent investigation into the PFIPC scandal.

Atiku said the PFIPC reportedly appeared in the 2026 Appropriation Act and received recruitment approval for over 300 staff, undermining claims it never existed.

The former vice president warned that failure to act would confirm suspicions that powerful government interests benefited from the alleged fraud.

Source: Legit.ng