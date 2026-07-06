Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan launched an initiative to plant 10,000 economic trees in Kogi Central for climate action

The project aims to restore landscapes, enhance biodiversity, and create sustainable economic opportunities for local communities

Senator Natasha stressed community involvement for lasting environmental sustainability and economic prosperity in Kogi Central

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and across Africa.

Lokoja, Kogi state - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, on Friday, July 3, 2026, officially flagged off the planting of 10,000 economic trees across communities in the senatorial district.

Legit.ng understands that the project aligns with the global climate action agenda championed by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) through its annual Conference of the Parties (COP).

Senator Natasha flags off the planting of 10,000 economic trees across Kogi Central as part of a climate action and environmental sustainability initiative. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

The initiative, themed 'Growing Kogi Central, Building Our Future', is designed to combat climate change, restore degraded landscapes, prevent soil erosion, improve biodiversity, strengthen food security, and create sustainable economic opportunities for thousands of households across the district.

The project will involve the planting of carefully selected economic tree species, including mango, guava, orange, moringa, neem, and other indigenous varieties known for their environmental, nutritional, medicinal, and commercial value.

Natasha advances climate action agenda

Speaking at the official launch, Senator Natasha described the initiative as far more than a tree-planting exercise, saying it represents a strategic investment in the future of Kogi Central and a local contribution to the global campaign against climate change.

Senator Natasha's media office quoted the lawmaker as saying:

"Today, Kogi Central is joining the global movement for climate action. Every tree we plant is a symbol of hope, resilience, and our collective determination to leave behind a healthier environment and a stronger economy for future generations.”

The senator explained that tree planting remains one of the most practical and effective nature-based climate solutions, helping to absorb carbon dioxide, restore ecosystems, protect biodiversity, and improve livelihoods.

She stated:

"The United Nations has consistently encouraged nations and communities to embrace nature-based solutions to climate change. Through this initiative, we are domesticating those global commitments here in Kogi Central by translating international climate goals into tangible community development.”

Natasha seeks greener Kogi Central

Senator Natasha, who has consistently championed environmental sustainability and climate advocacy, said her vision is to make Kogi Central a model for community-driven environmental conservation in Nigeria.

According to her, the project deliberately focuses on economic trees because they not only improve the environment but also provide lasting economic value to families through fruit production, medicinal uses, and commercial opportunities.

Her words:

"Environmental sustainability and economic prosperity must go hand in hand. Our people should not have to choose between protecting the environment and earning a living. These trees will provide cleaner air, healthier communities, increased food production, additional household income, and lasting environmental protection.”

She added that the initiative complements Nigeria's commitments under international climate agreements by encouraging grassroots participation in environmental restoration.

"Climate change is no longer a distant conversation taking place in international conference halls. Its effects are visible in our communities through erosion, rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and declining agricultural productivity. This project brings the solutions closer to our people.”

A photo-accompanied tweet confirming the development in Senator Natasha's domain can be viewed below via X (formerly Twitter):

The prominent National Assembly member called on traditional rulers, community leaders, women, youth organisations, schools, farmers, and civil society groups to take ownership of the initiative by nurturing every tree planted.

"Government can initiate projects, but communities sustain them. I encourage every resident to see each tree as a legacy. Together, we can build a greener, healthier, and more prosperous Kogi Central.”

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan urges residents to protect every tree planted, saying community ownership is key to a greener and more prosperous Kogi Central. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that environmental experts have long identified afforestation and reforestation as among the most effective natural strategies for addressing climate change. Beyond reducing carbon emissions, tree planting improves soil fertility, controls erosion, conserves biodiversity, protects watersheds, enhances agricultural productivity, and creates sustainable economic opportunities.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha, Senate intervene over Libyan prisoners

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Senate called on the federal government to initiate immediate diplomatic and humanitarian measures to repatriate hundreds of Nigerian women and children currently held in Libyan prisons.

The resolution followed a motion by Senator Aniekan Bassey of Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District on the urgent need to safeguard Nigerians from smuggling, slavery, and human rights abuses in Libya.

Senator Natasha proposed an additional motion directing the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) to collaborate with Libyan authorities to fast-track the release and repatriation of Nigerian female inmates and their children born in detention.

Source: Legit.ng