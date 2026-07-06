Federal Workers Forum demands ₦300,000 national minimum wage amid rising living costs

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government urged to settle outstanding wage awards and peculiar allowance arrears for workers

The workers called for urgent reforms in Nigeria's correctional centres to improve inhumane conditions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has been urged to immediately implement a ₦300,000 national minimum wage for workers.

The Federal Workers Forum (FWF) called for the payment of outstanding workers’ entitlements.

"₦300,000 minimum wage now: No Nigerian should suffer in silence". Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

The Forum National Coordinator, Andrew Emelieze, urged the government to settle the outstanding two-month wage award owed to federal workers since June 2024.

Emelieze said the government should also pay the arrears of the 40 per cent peculiar allowance and clear all outstanding arrears arising from the implementation of the new ₦70,000 national minimum wage.

As reported by Leadership, he made this known in a statement issued on Monday, July 6, 2026, in Abuja.

“We remind the federal government of its outstanding obligations to federal workers, including the two-month wage award, peculiar allowance arrears, and the full implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage.”

The FWF coordinator argued that current earnings were no longer sufficient to meet the rising cost of living.

Emelieze also urged Tinubu to undertake an immediate review of workers’ salaries.

“We reiterate our recommendation for a minimum wage of ₦300,000 and a maximum wage of ₦1.5 million for officers on Grade Level 17. We await an immediate response from Mr President.”

The federal workers also called on Tinubu’s government to address the worsening conditions in the country’s correctional centres.

“Our correctional centres have become places of torment instead of rehabilitation. No Nigerian should be subjected to such degrading and inhumane conditions.”

Nigerian workers call for a ₦300,000 minimum wage. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Getty Images

FG ready to pay N150,000 minimum wage

Recall that former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Bukar Goni, revealed that the Federal Government was prepared to implement a N150,000 minimum wage.

Goni urged lawmakers to amend the 1999 Constitution to allow different tiers of government and private organisations to determine wages based on their financial capacity.

The former civil service chief also warned that rivalry among government institutions and inadequate funding continue to undermine security operations and reforms.

Read more stories on minimum wage:

NLC, TUC to engage FG for new minimum wage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that labour unions are demanding a new minimum wage amid rising living costs and high inflation.

The negotiations with the Federal Government are to begin before July 2026 to ensure a timely review.

The current minimum wage framework is deemed inadequate; unions seek a 'genuine living wage'

Source: Legit.ng