French President Macron remained unharmed after two explosions struck areas near the hotel where he stayed during his official visit to Damascus

Syrian authorities said at least 18 people, including four police officers, were injured as security personnel attempted to dismantle two improvised explosive devices

Officials launched an investigation into the blasts, which occurred during Macron's landmark visit, the first by a Western leader since the fall of the Assad government

French President Emmanuel Macron was unharmed after two explosions struck areas close to the hotel where he spent the night in Damascus ahead of talks with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa.

French officials confirmed Macron had already left the Four Seasons Hotel for the Presidential Palace before the blasts occurred on Tuesday, July 7.

Emmanuel Macron met Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa during his official visit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Syrian authorities said the explosions injured at least 18 people, including four police officers, CNN reports.

Why did Damascus explosions happen Tuesday?

According to Syria's state news agency, SANA, the explosions happened while security personnel were attempting to dismantle two explosive devices discovered during field operations.

One blast occurred near the Four Seasons Hotel, a location frequently used by diplomats, aid workers and foreign journalists visiting Syria. A second explosion happened near the Ministry of Tourism, according to a Syrian official.

The Syrian Interior Ministry said the first device had been hidden inside a parked vehicle, while the second was placed inside a rubbish container. Officials added that both devices were crudely assembled.

Authorities also stated that the explosion near the hotel took place outside the security zone established for the French president's accommodation.

Emergency responders worked at the scene after an explosion near the Four Seasons Hotel. Photo: Reuters

Source: Getty Images

What have authorities said so far?

Syrian officials have opened an investigation to determine how the devices were planted and identify those responsible.

Macron arrived in Syria on Monday for talks with President Ahmed al Sharaa. The visit marked the first official trip by a Western leader since the fall of Bashar al Assad's government in December 2024.

His visit is also one of only a handful by foreign heads of state since the change of government. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited in January 2025, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Syria in April this year.

What is the security situation now?

The latest incident comes less than a week after another deadly attack in the Syrian capital. Syrian health authorities said that earlier attack left nine people dead and 22 others injured.

Tuesday's explosions have renewed concerns over security in Damascus despite ongoing efforts by the country's new leadership to restore stability following the political transition.

French officials did not report any injuries involving Macron or members of his delegation. Syrian authorities said investigations were continuing as security forces worked to establish the full circumstances surrounding the explosions.

Trump ridicules Macron

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that remarks made by Donald Trump during a private lunch have set off a sharp backlash in France after footage surfaced of the US president mocking Emmanuel Macron and referring to his wife, Brigitte Macron.

The comments circulated quickly online and triggered condemnation across the French political spectrum, including from figures usually hostile to the Elysee.

Source: Legit.ng